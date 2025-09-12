Middlesex Water Company to Present at Janney’s 5th Annual Virtual Water Utilities Conference

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) has announced that its Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nadine Leslie, and Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mohammed G. (Rally) Zerhouni, are scheduled to participate in the 5th Annual Virtual Water Utilities Conference hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 8:00am ET. Mrs. Leslie and Mr. Zerhouni will discuss the Company business strategy. The conference is a virtual event moderated by Michael Gaugler, Janney’s Senior Analyst and Managing Director, Utility & Infrastructure. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jms14/msex/1695155 and will also be posted on Middlesex Water’s website www.middlesexwater.com under Investors at the News & Events/Presentations Tab. The presentation will be available for 90 days.

The Middlesex executives also will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the conference on September 17.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex”) is one of the nation’s premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

Media Contact:

Brian Hague, Vice President of Communications & Corporate Affairs

bhague@middlesexwater.com

(732) 638-7549

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Ketschke, Director of Treasury and Investor Relations

jketschke@middlesexwater.com

(732) 638-7523