Liberty Military Housing Leader Honored Among GlobeSt.’s Women of Influence Award Winners

Huntington Beach, CA, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty), the first employee-owned military housing provider in the country and the largest in the multifamily industry, proudly announces that its Chief Operating Officer, Gail Miller, has been recognized among GlobeSt.’s 2025 Women of Influence, a prestigious program honoring women who have made significant contributions to the commercial real estate industry.

During her 20+ year tenure at Liberty, Gail has overseen significant operational initiatives that directly benefit thousands of military families who live within Liberty’s communities. Under her leadership in 2024, Liberty initiated a multi-million-dollar investment into upgrades and renovations throughout its portfolio of 36,000 homes. Additionally, Gail and her team orchestrated the launch of Live Well Liberty, a program that provides Liberty team members with free access to gym memberships, mental health resources, financial management programs, and more. Beyond her work with Liberty, Gail has been active with several professional and charitable organizations throughout her career, including the National Apartment Association and the Armed Services YMCA.

“What makes Gail Miller such an influential leader is not just her strategic vision or operational prowess – it is her boundless passion for people, she cares deeply and that authentic servant leadership is appreciated by all who work with her,” says Philip Rizzo, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Military Housing. “The genuine care and respect that she demonstrates for others goes far above and beyond the expectation of a Senior Executive. In addition to her incredible support of our employee-owners, her work has had profound benefits for the hundreds of thousands of military families who live and have lived in Liberty communities over her career, positively impacting their quality of life and contributing to overall military mission readiness.”

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.