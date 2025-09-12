Fresh Gourmet & Tajín Clásico Team Up to Launch IrreZESTable Salad Toppings Including Chile Lime Seasoned Croutons, Pepitas & Masa Strips

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Gourmet, the go-to brand for chef-inspiring croutons and salad toppings, is elevating salad season in the tangiest and crunchiest of ways: with a zesty new lineup of ready-to-use Chile Lime Croutons, Pepitas, and Masa Strips, all seasoned to perfection with Tajín® Clásico, the top-selling chile lime seasoning. Combining Tajin’s signature tangy kick with a satisfying crunch, these new salad complements turn fresh produce into something truly craveable, with convenience.

The new, co-branded salad, soup, and bowl complements, found in the fresh produce section at your local grocer, offer consumers easy and inspiring ways to elevate veggie-based dishes and recipes. From Chile Lime Pepitas bringing a nutty zing to a grilled corn salad, or the Masa Strips spicing things up atop a bowl of tortilla soup, the possibilities for elevated flavor mashups are evergreen.

“Fresh Gourmet is always looking for simple ways to make our customer’s life more convenient, and more delicious,” said Senior Marketing Manager, Samantha McCaul. “With our new Tajín lineup of Chile Lime Seasoned Croutons, Pepitas & Masa Strips, it’s now easier than ever to take veggie-forward dishes up a notch, or two, in flavor.”

“At Tajín, we’ve always believed in the magic our seasoning brings – elevating simple fruits and vegetables into something extraordinary. This partnership with Fresh Gourmet let us share that bold, crave-worthy flavor, in new ways, making it easier for people to add a spark of joy in their everyday healthy meals,” said Haydee Fernández, Director of Alliances, Tajín USA International.

The new products are now available in the produce section of grocery stores nationwide, as well as at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Amazon. Fresh Gourmet hosted a Vegetable Garden Supper Club this week in Los Angeles, featuring creative dishes with the new salad toppings and a special veggie cutting demo by viral sensation elninja17_.

About Fresh Gourmet Company

Fresh Gourmet Company is a trusted partner for packaged produce compliments that inspire fresh produce consumption through innovative products, quality ingredients, and practical merchandising solutions. The company's portfolio features consumer favorites such as Fresh Gourmet croutons and salad toppings, Concord Foods guacamole mixes and seasonings, Italia Garden squeeze citrus, and Simply Concord caramels and sauces. Fresh Gourmet Company manufactures and distributes its products nationwide, serving major, regional, and e-commerce retail channels. For more information visit www.freshgourmetcompany.com

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín® is a market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chile products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chile worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.tajín.com .

Media Contact

