Berenji & Associates Warns Against AI Tools for High Net Worth Divorce Cases

Berenji & Associates, a Los Angeles-based family law firm focusing on complex divorce cases, reports an increasing trend of clients attempting to navigate divorce proceedings using artificial intelligence tools before seeking professional legal counsel. The firm cautions that this practice often leads to costly mistakes, particularly in cases involving substantial assets and complex custody arrangements.

The firm has observed numerous instances where individuals have relied on AI-generated legal advice for divorce documentation, custody agreements, and support calculations, only to discover later that the information was incorrect or incomplete for California law. This trend has become particularly concerning in high-asset divorce cases where financial stakes can reach millions of dollars.

"AI tools lack understanding of California's specific legal requirements, individual courtroom procedures, and the unique circumstances of each case," stated Hossein Berenji, founder and lead attorney at Berenji & Associates. "What appears to be convenient, cost-free guidance can actually place individuals at a significant disadvantage in their proceedings. We have witnessed clients lose valuable time and resources because they trusted polished-looking online answers that were fundamentally incorrect."

The risks multiply when dealing with complex financial portfolios typical of high net worth divorce attorney cases. Errors in disclosure forms, improperly filed paperwork, or misunderstood deadlines can have devastating consequences for business valuations, property divisions, and support calculations. These mistakes may result in financial losses that far exceed the cost of proper legal representation.

While technology can serve useful purposes in family law matters, such as helping parents brainstorm custody schedules or facilitating communication through specialized co-parenting applications, it cannot replace the strategic thinking and advocacy required in legal proceedings. AI lacks the ability to weigh tradeoffs, develop negotiation strategies, or present cases effectively in court.

The firm emphasizes that family law cases involve more than paperwork processing. They encompass children's welfare, property division, business interests, and the reconstruction of lives after separation. These matters require human judgment, empathy, and strategic planning that artificial intelligence simply cannot provide.

For parents navigating custody disputes, the stakes are particularly high. A compassionate, empathetic child custody lawyer understands the factors courts consider when making custody determinations, including the child's health, safety, and welfare, any history of abuse, and substance use issues. AI tools cannot assess these nuanced factors or advocate for a parent's rights in court.

Berenji & Associates Family lawyer professionals recommend viewing AI as a potential brainstorming tool rather than a substitute for qualified legal counsel. The firm encourages individuals to verify any AI-generated information with an attorney before taking actions that could impact their family or financial future.

Berenji & Associates practices exclusively in family law throughout Southern California, with offices in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and San Marino. The firm handles a comprehensive range of family law matters including child custody, child support, divorce mediation, domestic violence cases, legal separation, orders of protection, property division, and spousal support. With over 45 years of combined experience, the firm has earned recognition from multiple legal organizations for its aggressive representation in complex divorce cases.

