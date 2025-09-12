Did You Suffer Losses in QMCO? Stockholders Who Lost Money in Quantum Corporation Should Contact Robbins LLP About the QMCO Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) securities between November 15, 2024 and August 18, 2025. Quantum Corporation is a technology company focused on data management solutions.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Had Deficiencies in its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Quantum Corporation improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) as a result, Quantum Corporation would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Plaintiff alleges that on August 8, 2025, Quantum Corporation announced its 3Q24 financials could not be relied upon and would be restated to show a new decrease of approximately $3.9 million in revenue, and that there were deficiencies in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures that constituted material weaknesses as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Then, on August 18, 2025, the Company disclosed its CFO would be resigning, after holding the position for less than five months.

The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

