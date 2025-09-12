LNTH Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Fraud Class Action Against Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASAQ: LNTH) securities between February 26, 2025 and August 5, 2025. Lantheus is a global company that develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes certain diagnostic and therapeutic products. The Company’s key Radiopharmaceutical Oncology product is Pylarify, a PET imaging agent used to assist in both diagnosing and subsequently treating prostate cancer.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Misled Investors About Pylarify's Competitive Position

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants disseminated materially false and misleading statements concerning the true state of Pylarify’s competitive position. Specifically, that Lantheus was not equipped to properly assess the pricing and competitive dynamics for Pylarify; the Company failed to properly disclose that its early 2025 price increase, issued despite price erosion the year prior, created an opportunity for competitive pricing to flourish, risking Pylarify’s price point, revenue, and overall growth potential.

Plaintiff alleges that in truth, Lantheus’ optimistic reports of Pylarify’s sales growth potential and pricing normalization fell short of reality. Lantheus, despite defendants' claims, did not have an accurate understanding of the pricing and competitive dynamics of Pylarify’s market.

On August 6, 2025, Lantheus announced disappointing results and significantly reduced growth expectations for Pylarify, which had fallen 8.3% year-over-year, and slashed fiscal year 2025 growth projections further. Defendants again attributed the losses to the ongoing competition, impacting Pylarify’s pricing dynamics. On this news, the price of Lantheus’ common stock plummeted from $72.83 per share on August 5, 2025, to $51.87 per share on August 6, 2025, a decline of about 28.8% in the span of one day.

