Did You Lose Money in DOW? If You Lost Money in Dow Inc., Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Class Action Lawsuit Against DOW

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) securities between January 30, 2025 and July 23, 2025. Dow is an American materials science company, serving customers in the packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications industries.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Dow Inc. (DOW) Failed to Disclose the Truth about its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (i) Dow’s ability to mitigate macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds, as well as to maintain the financial flexibility needed to support its lucrative dividend, was overstated, and (ii) the true scope and severity of the foregoing headwinds’ negative impacts on Dow’s business and financial condition was understated, particularly with respect to competitive and pricing pressures, softening global sales and demand for the Company’s products, and an oversupply of products in the Company’s global markets.

Plaintiff alleges that on June 23, 2025, BMO downgraded Dow from "Market Perform" to “Underperform” while cutting its PT on the Company’s stock to $22.00 per share from $29.00 per share. On this news, Dow’s stock price fell $0.89 per share, or 3.21%, to close at $26.87 per share on June 23, 2025.

Then, on July 24, 2025, Dow announced disappointing financial results for Q2 2025. Specifically, Dow reported a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.42, significantly larger than the approximate $0.17 to $0.18 per share loss expected by analysts, and net sales of $10.1 billion, representing a 7.3% year over year decline and missing consensus estimates by $130 million. In a separate press release the same day, Dow revealed that it was cutting its dividend in half. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.30 per share, or 17.45%, to close at $25.07 per share on July 24, 2025.

