Golden, CO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celoxfi, the AI-powered cryptocurrency exchange platform, today announced it has surpassed 500,000 verified active users globally and successfully completed comprehensive security certification from a Big Four accounting firm. This dual milestone solidifies Celoxfi's position as one of the fastest-growing and most trusted platforms in the Web3 ecosystem.



Since its public launch, Celoxfi has processed over $2 billion in cumulative trading volume, with daily active users growing by 300% quarter-over-quarter. The platform's advanced AI-powered trading engine now handles over 100,000 transactions per second with 99.99% uptime, rivaling established traditional financial exchanges.



"Successfully completing rigorous third-party security audits demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting user assets and data," said David Thornton, CEO of Celoxfi. "Our security infrastructure has been validated by leading industry auditors and meets or exceeds international standards for financial technology platforms."



Celoxfi operates under strict regulatory compliance, holding Money Services Business (MSB) licenses in the United States (FinCEN Registration #31000292945076) and Canada (FINTRAC). The company is actively pursuing additional regulatory approvals in Europe and Asia-Pacific markets to support its global expansion.



According to internal platform data and user surveys, Celoxfi maintains a 94% user satisfaction rate. Key features driving adoption include:

• Comprehensive insurance coverage on cold wallet assets through leading crypto insurance providers

• 24/7 multilingual customer support available in 15 languages

• Industry-leading sub-10ms order execution speed

• Zero security breaches since platform inception

• Proprietary AI-powered risk management system



"Reaching half a million users while maintaining the highest security standards validates our mission to make crypto trading accessible, secure, and transparent," added Thornton. "Our continued investment in security infrastructure and regulatory compliance positions us to serve the next generation of crypto traders globally."



The platform has established strategic partnerships with multiple tier-one market makers and liquidity providers, ensuring deep liquidity and competitive spreads across 150+ trading pairs. Recent technical achievements include integration with major blockchain networks and deployment of advanced AI algorithms that optimize trading strategies for users.



Alexandra Brown, CTO of Celoxfi, commented: "Our technical infrastructure is built to institutional standards. We've invested heavily in creating a platform that can scale to millions of users without compromising on speed, security, or reliability. Multiple independent security firms have validated our architecture and controls."



Looking ahead, Celoxfi plans to launch enhanced features in Q1 2026, including social trading functionality, expanded DeFi integration, and institutional-grade trading tools. The company aims to reach 2 million users by year-end and is exploring opportunities to establish physical presence in major financial centers globally.



About Celoxfi

Celoxfi is a revolutionary Web3 crypto asset exchange committed to building a secure, open, and efficient financial ecosystem. By leveraging artificial intelligence, a high-performance matching engine, and a multi-layered security framework, Celoxfi aims to redefine the digital asset industry's standards. The platform is backed by MSB licenses in the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit https://www.celoxfi.com/

