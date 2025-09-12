Coherent Unveils WELD2D MP Laser Welding Scanner at Schweissen & Schneiden 2025

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announced the launch of the WELD2D MP, an all-new laser welding scanner designed to redefine cost-performance standards. It will address applications in high-growth sectors, e-mobility (EV) and electronics.

The WELD2D MP is purpose-built for critical applications in the fast-growing EV and power electronics markets, including foil-to-tab and thin busbar welding. By combining advanced precision with an optimized cost-performance balance, it empowers customers to scale production while maintaining the highest quality standards.

The WELD2D MP is a key addition to our established laser scanner portfolio. This launch demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions. When combined with our AIM, EDGE, and ARM Fiber Lasers, it delivers a formidable and integrated specialized OEM solution. The scanner’s best-in-class value broadens its market appeal, allowing Coherent to scale its customer base and increase sales volumes.

“With the WELD2D MP, we are democratizing access to high-performance laser welding,” said Martin Seifert, Vice President, High-Power Fiber Laser Business Unit at Coherent. “This scanner combines engineering excellence with a market-challenging price-performance ratio, making advanced laser welding accessible to more customers worldwide. Building on the decade-long leadership of Coherent in laser scanner solutions, WELD2D MP delivers premium quality at an accessible price point, enabling Coherent to penetrate new segments of the industrial market.”

The WELD2D MP expands the proven Coherent portfolio of laser scanning solutions and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to helping customers improve profitability, accelerate innovation, and meet the challenges of next-generation manufacturing.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology. For more information, visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50fdb7fd-5dad-4596-8c8e-5371160e6b56