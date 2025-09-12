Global Uranium Corp. Announces Marketing Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | FRA: Q3J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. (“Danayi”) (address: 550-800 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 1J8; email: Mehran@danayi.co) to provide marketing services for an anticipated period of 30 days, or until budget exhaustion, commencing on September 26, 2025, and provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management.

Danayi will, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, set up and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by Danayi will occur on wallstreetlogic.com, a landing page, and via Google ads and native advertising.

The Company will pay a fee of USD $100,000.00 (plus GST) to Danayi. The Company will not issue any securities to Danayi as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, Danayi (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm’s length relationship with the Company.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently has an interest in two uranium projects in Canada: the Northwest Athabasca Project in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has also entered into an agreement to acquire five other uranium projects in several regions of Wyoming, USA, including the Great Divide Basin District, the Gas Hills District and the Copper Mountain District.

