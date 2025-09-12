Enovix Korea Named 2025 Best Workplace for Job Creation in Korea by Ministry of Employment and Labor

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Company” or “Enovix”), a leader in advanced silicon battery technology, announced today that Enovix Korea has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Best Workplaces of Korea for Job Creation award by the Ministry of Employment and Labor. This national certificate recognizes exemplary companies in quality job creation following comprehensive evaluations of workplace practices and company culture. Each year, only 100 companies nationwide are selected for this honor.

Enovix Korea was selected for its outstanding employee-focused policies, including performance-based profit-sharing compensation, Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP), transparent open communications through All Hands Meetings, Round Tables, and Company memos. Enovix Korea was also recognized for innovative reward and recognition programs, continued employment opportunities for top-performing employees, and incentive compensation practices that encourage day-to-day business innovation.

KH Park, Vice President of Enovix Korea Operations, commented: "We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. It stands as a testament to the dedication and cooperation of all employees, as well as a unified vision, and it is a testament to our continuous innovation and efforts in our systems, policies, and business operations. Enovix Korea is committed to creating a workplace where all employees work with pride and satisfaction."

This award highlights Enovix’s ongoing journey to foster a great workplace environment, reflecting its belief in prioritizing employee engagement, and the Company’s Core Values.

About Enovix Corporation

Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company’s breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix’s technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design and manufacturing process.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, South Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit https://enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

