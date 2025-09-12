AI Disruption and Rising Burnout Drive Conversation on Time Ownership, Examined in Bill Korman’s The 168 Game

Annapolis, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annapolis, Maryland - September 12, 2025 -

As artificial intelligence transforms industries and burnout escalates, with Gallup reporting nearly 60 percent of workers disengaged, new approaches to time use are entering the discussion. One example, outlined by retired Navy Chief Bill Korman in The 168 Game: Time Ownership vs. Time Management, considers how professionals, parents, and organizations might evaluate their 168 hours each week and align them with personal and organizational priorities.

His perspective draws on lived experience and connects to challenges visible across workplaces nationwide. In New Jersey, he observed his immigrant father work long hours while advancement remained out of reach, illustrating how effort alone does not always secure upward mobility—an issue echoed today as many face stagnant wages despite longer hours. In discussing The 168 Game, Korman commented that the question is less about managing time and more about how individuals think about it, asking whether the 168 hours available each week are aligned with values and priorities or spent in reaction to external pressures.

The 168 Game introduces what Korman terms the MVP Framework—Morals, Values, and Principles. The framework outlines a process for identifying priorities and considering how hours are allocated. Rather than describing time in terms of 'balance,' it focuses on creating harmony within the hours already available. Interest in such models has grown as artificial intelligence reshapes workplace demands and raises expectations for continuous output, prompting renewed discussion on how people structure their time.

Independent research provides additional context. Gallup's State of the Global Workplace 2023 reported disengagement and burnout at sustained record levels, while a study by the National Endowment for Financial Education found that households using literacy-based financial and time strategies experienced greater stability, reduced stress, and improved productivity. These findings relate to themes also addressed in Korman's The 168 Game.

Korman's career background has shaped his perspective on time use. During his 20 years in the Navy, managing time often meant survival. Later, as a financial strategist and business leader, he applied similar principles while helping guide one of PHP Agency's offices, where he supported 760 agents through systems built on discipline and accountability. As the founder of Built for Life Financial Agency, he has incorporated financial literacy into discussions of time use.

The 168 Game presents exercises for evaluating how time is spent, strategies for limiting distractions, and approaches to clarifying priorities. The framework is discussed in relation to different settings, including families aiming to preserve shared time, entrepreneurs considering opportunities, and professionals working toward more deliberate planning.

Korman describes the challenge as a choice: continue reacting to the accelerating pace of life as technology reshapes industries, or direct available hours with greater clarity. He notes that as work evolves, those who approach their time with deliberation may be better able to adapt.

About Bill Korman

Bill Korman is a Navy Chief veteran, entrepreneur, and financial strategist. He is the author of The 168 Game: Time Ownership vs. Time Management. Korman is the founder of Built for Life Financial Agency, co-founder of Visionary Flow Solutions, creator of Bill Korman's Mindset Revolution, co-founder of Korman Elite Holdings, founder of Korman Dominion Alliance, and founder of the nonprofit Their Voice Global Warriors. He lives in Centreville, Maryland, with his wife Kimberly, their four children, and their granddaughter.

