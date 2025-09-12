Lucrumia Announces Major European Expansion with Enhanced Transparency Initiatives and Independent Third-Party Verification Program

DENVER, CO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucrumia Crypto Group Ltd, the U.S.-registered global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a comprehensive European market expansion alongside the launch of its industry-leading Transparency Initiative 2025. The company is implementing unprecedented measures including real-time audit trails, independent third-party verification, and a public accountability dashboard specifically designed for European users.



As part of its commitment to the European market, Lucrumia is establishing a dedicated European Operations Center in Milan, Italy, staffed with local compliance experts and customer support teams fluent in Italian, French, German, and Spanish. This physical presence underscores the company's long-term commitment to serving European traders with the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance.



"We understand that trust is earned through consistent actions, not words," stated Godfrey David, Director at Lucrumia. "That's why we're taking the unprecedented step of opening our operations to independent verification. Every transaction, every security protocol, and every operational process will be subject to continuous third-party auditing by Ernst & Young's blockchain division. "



Key Initiatives Being Implemented:

1. Real-Time Proof of Reserves System: Starting March 2026, all users will have access to cryptographic proof of Lucrumia's asset holdings, updated every 60 seconds. This Merkle tree-based system allows any user to independently verify that their assets are fully backed 1:1 at all times.

2. Independent Verification Program: Lucrumia has established an Independent Verification Program, engaging leading global specialists in blockchain analytics, smart contract security, and financial compliance to provide continuous, public reporting on platform operations.

3. European User Protection Framework: A new €10 million insurance fund specifically for European users, underwritten by a leading global insurance syndicate, providing additional protection beyond standard security measures. This includes coverage for unauthorized access, system failures, and operational errors.

4. Open-Source Security Protocols: Lucrumia is making its core security architecture documentation publicly available for review by the global cryptography community. This unprecedented move allows security researchers worldwide to verify and improve the platform's protective measures.

5. 24/7 Live Support in Italian: Recognizing the importance of local language support, Lucrumia now offers round-the-clock customer service in Italian, with native speakers available via phone, chat, and video consultation.



"The cryptocurrency industry has matured to a point where opacity is no longer acceptable," added Brian, Chief Technology Officer at Lucrumia. "By subjecting ourselves to continuous external scrutiny and making our operations transparent, we're setting a new standard for what users should expect from any trading platform."



To demonstrate its commitment to the Italian market specifically, Lucrumia is sponsoring a series of free blockchain education seminars in Rome, Milan, and Naples throughout 2026. These events, conducted in partnership with local universities, will focus on safe trading practices, recognizing legitimate platforms, and understanding blockchain technology.



About Lucrumia

Lucrumia is a global cryptocurrency exchange and investment platform dedicated to providing secure, reliable, and user-friendly digital asset services. Serving users in over 120 countries, Lucrumia is a fully regulated entity, holding a Money Services Business (MSB) license (#31000292945085) from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including spot and derivatives trading, asset management, and lending, all built on a foundation of bank-grade security and technological innovation. For more information, visit https://www.lucrumia.com/.