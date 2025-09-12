ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Charter Communications, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CHTR

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), as well as purchasers of call options or sellers of put options, between July 26, 2024 and July 24, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 13, 2025.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Charter Communications securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Charter Communications class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=44682 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 13, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company at the time. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Federal Communications Commission’s (“FCC”) Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”) end was a material event the Company was unable to manage or promptly move beyond; (2) the ACP end was having a sustaining impact on Internet customer declines and revenue; (3) neither was Charter Communications executing broader operations in a way that would compensate for, or overcome the impact, of the ACP ending; (4) the Internet customer declines and broader failure of Charter’s execution strategy created much greater risks on business plans and earnings growth than reported; (5) accordingly, Charter Communications had no reasonable basis to state that it was successfully executing operations, managing causes of Internet customer declines, or provide overly optimistic statements about the long term trajectory of the Company and EBITDA growth; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially misled with, and/or lacked a reasonable basis for, their positive statements about Charter Communications’ business, operations, outlook during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Charter Communications class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=44682 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

