 Zahid F Sarder Saddi Condemns Charlie Kirk’s Killing, Calls for End to Political Violence





WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tributes poured in across the United States and abroad following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, with President Donald Trump, world leaders, political figures, and longtime colleagues who worked alongside Kirk on global human rights and security issues denouncing the attack as a blow to democracy and free speech.

Zahid F Sarder Saddi, a Bangladeshi human rights advocate and longtime friend of Kirk, issued a statement expressing shock and grief, describing the death as both a personal loss and a global tragedy. Saddi, who has spent decades working on democracy, religious freedom, and security issues in South Asia, called the shooting a cowardly act that should serve as a wake-up call against political violence.

“I still can’t believe I’m writing these words,” Saddi said in a statement on Wednesday. “Today, we lost more than a public figure. We lost a husband, a father, a son, a brother, and — to me — a dear friend of more than ten years. Charlie wasn’t just someone on a stage or behind a microphone. He was someone who picked up the phone, who remembered birthdays, who spoke his mind with courage but always kept his heart open.”

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at a university event promoting dialogue and debate. Saddi said the circumstances of the attack should “terrify us all,” warning that political violence is an assault not just on individuals but on democratic values themselves.

“We must all condemn this cowardly act in the strongest possible terms,” Saddi said. “Political violence is not protest. It is terrorism. It is a failure of conscience and a betrayal of every value a democratic society claims to hold.”

“He was doing what he loved — speaking, challenging, engaging,” Saddi added. “Shot while hosting a peaceful event, encouraging dialogue, not division. That should terrify us all.”





For more than a decade, Zahid F Sarder Saddi and Charlie Kirk worked together on causes linking U.S. national security with international human rights, particularly in South Asia. Kirk, who served as an adviser to President Donald J. Trump and led Turning Point USA, collaborated closely with Saddi on issues involving Bangladesh, including the protection of religious minorities, the promotion of free elections, and countering the rise of Islamist extremism.

Together, the two activists engaged with members of Congress, senior U.S. government officials, and intelligence agencies, providing briefings on Indo-Pacific security challenges and threats posed by radical groups. Saddi said Kirk “was a friend to many — including the people of Bangladesh, whose voices he listened to and whose stories he respected.”

“His loss is not just a national tragedy — it’s a global one,” Saddi said. “Because when someone is killed for their beliefs, for using their voice instead of violence, it’s not just a person who dies. A part of our collective humanity dies with them.”





Their partnership included joint advocacy within Trump-aligned networks and briefings at Mar-a-Lago, where Saddi has remained a frequent participant in strategy sessions with members of the Trump family and senior allies. Kirk’s recent appointment by Trump to serve on U.S. military boards underscored his rising profile in shaping America’s strategic posture. Saddi noted that Kirk’s commitment to global security went hand in hand with his efforts to energize young Americans in defense of free expression and democratic governance.





President Donald Trump, who narrowly survived two assassination attempts last year, described Kirk as “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk.” “No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Zahid F Sarder Saddi said he saw firsthand Charlie Kirk’s closeness to the Trumps, calling the loss “devastating” for the family.

Tributes also came from across the political spectrum and around the world. Former U.S. presidents, members of Congress, and international figures condemned the killing. Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, called the shooting “a cowardly act” and sent condolences to Kirk’s family.





Zahid F Sarder Saddi, a former foreign advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, said the wave of reaction underscored the global impact of Kirk’s advocacy. Zahid F Sarder Saddi also thanked Tarique Rahman for “speaking out firmly against violence in a Muslim-majority country where extremism is a growing concern,” adding that his words carried particular weight as the leader of Bangladesh’s largest political party ahead of February’s general election.





“I remember Charlie once told me that when the fascist regime in Bangladesh ended, he would go there with me,” Saddi said. “My heart is broken knowing that dream will never come true. I am deeply saddened and sorry that his vision for that journey will remain unfulfilled.” Saddi urged that Kirk’s death serve as a turning point against political violence.

“Charlie’s death cannot — and must not — be in vain. Let this moment be a reckoning. A wake-up call,” Saddi said. “We need to fight for a world where disagreement doesn’t lead to death. Where debate is not a battleground. Where our children can grow up learning that ideas are never something to be afraid of.”

“My heart is shattered,” Zahid F Sarder Saddi added. “My prayers are with Charlie’s wife, his children, and everyone whose life he touched. You were one of the bravest souls I knew, and your voice will echo long after this darkness. Rest in power, my friend.”

About —Zahid F Sarder Saddi

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi is a prominent exiled Bangladeshi politician, humanitarian, and internationally recognized advocate for religious freedom, democracy, and human rights. He served as Foreign Advisor to former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. Saddi has testified before U.S. congressional panels on issues relating to South Asia, religious persecution, and democratic governance. For over two decades, he has been a leading voice for the Bangladeshi diaspora, working tirelessly to elevate the concerns of Bangladeshi Americans and global human rights defenders. Saddi’s commitment to justice and civic engagement has earned him numerous awards, including humanitarian honors recognizing his efforts to protect vulnerable communities and promote democratic values worldwide.

