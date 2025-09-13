JFM Securities Set to Expand Its Asset Under Management Over $5 Billion Footprint into Private Equity.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFM Securities, a well-established wealth management firm, has announced the expansion of its over $5 billion asset under management footprint into private equity as part of long-term growth.

In the latest record, JFM Securities announces the expansion of its over $5 billion assets under management footprint into private equity. With over 5,000 clients and over $5 billion in assets under management, the firm aims to leverage its strong market presence and proven track record to secure positions in private equity opportunities that align with its clients’ evolving financial goals.

​In addition, the firm’s holistic approach reflects its commitment to delivering diversified investment solutions that go beyond traditional asset management. With its potential for long-term capital growth and diversification, the firm’s private equity represents its consistency in seeking to anticipate market trends and position its clients for success.

​To retain its legacy and clients’ steady growth portfolio as an independent firm, JFM provides unbiased, client-focused advice tailored to individual and institutional investors. By leveraging advanced solutions, the firm emerges as a trusted partner in navigating the evolving financial landscape. The firm’s team of experts works closely with leading financial institutions to offer exclusive access to private equity. The firm has already taken the lead in establishing a localized operational structure in Australia.

​At JFM, true financial success is built on a foundation of trust, personalized strategy, and disciplined execution. With the expansion strategy, the firm is poised to help clients navigate complexity, optimize opportunities, and achieve long-term prosperity, whether they’re individuals, families, or businesses.

​Furthermore, the firms’ ability to scale to over $5 billion in assets under management makes it exceptional. The firms’ growth has been fueled by its dedication to transparency, integrity, and results-driven strategies. By expanding its offerings into private equity, the firm strengthens its ability to meet the diverse needs of its global client base. Through intelligent, personalized digital services, JFM strives to offer an efficient and user-friendly experience for all types of investors.

About JFM Securities:

JFM Securities , a top-notch wealth management firm specializing in investment solutions. The firm's hub in Victoria Australia makes sure clients benefit from a global perspective while receiving personalized service. Whether they're preparing for retirement, seeking diversification, or maximizing investment returns, the JFM team of experts offers efficient solutions for every step of the way.

​MEDIA DETAILS:

Person Name: Irene Williams (Head of Media)

Location: Victoria Melbourne

Webmail: info@jfmsecurities.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by JFM Securities. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef33c742-1fae-472a-a423-96fc511d0604