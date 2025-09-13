NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced the achievement of a new presale milestone following consecutive rounds of rapid sellouts. The update comes as early investor reports reference the project as a Bitcoin alternative gaining momentum in 2025.

Presale Milestone Reinforces Early Demand

Multiple presale stages have now closed successfully, with participation accelerating faster than forecast. Each stage has reduced available supply, reinforcing the scarcity-driven design and positioning MAGACOIN FINANCE as an early entrant ahead of 2025 listings.

Bitcoin as Market Context

Bitcoin continues to lead as the cornerstone of the crypto ecosystem, but its scale makes sharp percentage gains increasingly difficult. Within this backdrop, smaller projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are gaining coverage in investor updates as alternative opportunities with early-stage upside potential.

Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is Being Noted

Presale milestone – announced today by the project.



– announced today by the project. Scarcity model – tightening supply across stages.



– tightening supply across stages. Coverage in updates – early inclusion as a Bitcoin alternative.









Looking Ahead

With presale stages advancing and investor coverage expanding, MAGACOIN FINANCE is preparing for exchange listings with strong early momentum. Market strategists highlight its timing, scarcity mechanics, and branding as key factors supporting its trajectory.

Conclusion

Bitcoin remains dominant in the digital asset space, but the rise of projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE demonstrates investor appetite for alternatives. With today’s presale milestone announcement, the project is gaining traction in early market reports.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

