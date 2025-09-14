The Aleo Network Foundation Joins Binance Alpha, Expanding Early Access to Privacy-First Blockchain





Binance Alpha Pre-Listing Program Makes the ALEO Token Accessible to Millions of Users Worldwide Within the Binance Ecosystem



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aleo Network Foundation, the non-profit corporation that oversees the health of the ALEO Network, a privacy and compliance infrastructure that powers secure, programmable, worldwide payments, today announced it has joined Binance Alpha, a pre-listing discovery program spotlighting the industry’s most promising projects.

Binance Alpha allows users to explore early-stage Web3 projects that show strong community interest, rising traction, and alignment with key industry trends. Aleo’s inclusion is a clear industry endorsement of its privacy-led infrastructure and will give developers and early adopters access to its zero-knowledge proof technology.

$ALEO has now been listed on Binance Alpha. With this listing, $ALEO is now accessible to millions of users within the Binance ecosystem — which today counts 280M+ users across 100+ countries.

“Binance Alpha is giving builders and early adopters an opportunity to engage directly with Aleo’s zero-knowledge technology,” said BJ Mahal, VP, Head of Partnerships at Aleo. “That hands-on access is essential to advancing real-world use cases, whether it’s enabling compliant digital payments, protecting user data, or building scalable applications that institutions and consumers can trust. This is how blockchain moves from promise to mainstream adoption.”

The Binance Alpha listing comes on the heels of Aleo’s recent momentum, including its partnership with fintech unicorn Revolut and becoming the first privacy-focused LI blockchain to join the Global Dollar Network (GDN).

About The Aleo Network

The Aleo Network is building the infrastructure for the next generation of private, decentralized applications. Using zero-knowledge cryptography, Aleo enables scalable, off-chain execution with on-chain verification — delivering privacy without compromising programmability. Developers can build powerful, secure applications without exposing user data.

As the industry continues to push toward more secure and privacy-first solutions, Aleo remains committed to making privacy a native, accessible feature for all builders on the decentralized web. For more information about Aleo and to stay updated on its latest developments, visit www.aleo.org.

About Binance Alpha

Binance Alpha serves as a pre-listing token selection pool, designed to enhance transparency in the process of token consideration for Binance Exchange listings.

Tokens featured on Binance Alpha are carefully selected using Binance’s industry expertise and advanced insights, highlighting those that demonstrate strong community interest, increasing traction, and alignment with key trends shaping the crypto space.

