Fangzhou Unveils “XingShi” LLM to Advance AI-Driven Chronic Disease Management

SHANGHAI, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its 10th H2H Healthcare Ecosystem Conference, Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (06086.HK), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, announced the release of its proprietary “XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”), an AI system engineered to address critical inefficiencies in chronic disease management by improving service efficiency, delivering improved personalization, and helping to make better use of physicians’ available time.

XS LLM integrates multimodal capabilities — image and speech recognition, natural language processing, large-scale medical knowledge storage, and reasoning — while achieving advanced performance benchmarks in medical AI. This core system supports five domain-specific intelligent agents: “AI Knowledge Agent”, “AI Guidance Agent”, “AI Pre-Consult Agent”, “AI Doctor Assistant”, and “AI-Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Agent”. Together, these agents create a closed-loop service architecture spanning the full lifecycle of chronic disease management.

Built as the “core digital brain” of Fangzhou’s platform, the model currently powers five AI-enabled applications: AI Medication Finder, AI Health Manager, AI Doctor Assistant, AI Academic Assistant, and AI-Powered Search. Each product addresses distinct clinical and patient-side use cases, enabling real-time, precision interventions across medication guidance, patient education, diagnostic assistance, and medical reference.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, remarked: “This launch is not simply a product milestone, but a strategic inflection point. XS LLM provides the technical foundation to embed AI across all layers of chronic disease management, enabling precision, scale and accessibility in healthcare delivery.”

This launch reflects Fangzhou’s steady AI build-out: from the introduction of its H2H (Hospital-to-Home) digital ecosystem, to the deployment of AI-powered customer service and knowledge base systems, and now to an enterprise-grade medical LLM. With China’s “AI+” policy framework accelerating industrial adoption, Fangzhou indicated that XS LLM will anchor future R&D in chronic disease management applications, reinforcing its mission of delivering scalable, precision healthcare.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

