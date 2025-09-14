GI Corporation Expands U.S. Manufacturing Facilities to Strengthen Wescon Product Lines



Wescon – Precision Aviation Tools



HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GI Corporation today announced major new investments in its Texas and California facilities to expand production for Wescon Industries Inc. , a leader in precision aviation tooling for more than 40 years. The expansion is part of GI’s “Bring Manufacturing Home” strategy, reinforcing U.S. manufacturing capacity and supply chain resilience for the aerospace and defense industries.

The investment upgrades Wescon’s infrastructure with state-of-the-art machining systems, modernized production floors, and expanded fulfillment capabilities. This expansion enables Wescon to scale production of microstops , drill guides , and specialized aviation tools, delivering faster lead times and maintaining the highest levels of precision and reliability.

“Our investment is more than just new facilities—it’s about securing America’s industrial future,” said Benna Iqbal, Founder and Group Chief Executive of GI Corporation. “Through our ‘Bring Manufacturing Home’ strategy, we are creating jobs, developing skills, and ensuring the United States leads in high-precision manufacturing for industries that safeguard our future.”

Job Creation and Workforce Development

GI’s expansion will generate new high-skill jobs in Texas and California, with a focus on training workers in precision machining, calibration, and aerospace tooling design. By cultivating a highly skilled workforce, GI is strengthening America’s long-term manufacturing base and keeping critical knowledge and craftsmanship in the U.S.

National Security Commitment

Wescon’s aviation tools are vital for both commercial and military aircraft assembly and maintenance. By keeping design and production within the U.S., GI Corporation is supporting national security through supply chain independence and ensuring reliable access to mission-critical tools.

About GI Corporation

GI Corporation is a diversified U.S. holding group with investments across aerospace, defense, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. Through subsidiaries such as Wescon Industries Inc. GI is committed to building America’s industrial capacity while delivering world-class products to global markets. For more information, visit GI Corporation and Wescon Industries Inc.

Media Contact:

Gl Corporation - Media Relations

+1 (713) 588-9962

pr-contact@gicorp.com

https://www.gicorp.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d09e1a4-76d6-4fa8-9421-416c9b6dbeac