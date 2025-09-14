INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Semler Scientific, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - SMLR

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Semler Scientific, Inc. (“Semler” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMLR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Semler and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 28, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Semler securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 28, 2025, Semler filed its annual report for full year 2024 and disclosed that “there is a risk that [U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ’)] will file a complaint or complaint in intervention in a civil False Claims Act lawsuit seeking damages for tests performed using our device[.]” The Company also revealed it had received an initial civil investigative demand from the DOJ in July 2017 regarding Semler’s claims for reimbursement related to its peripheral artery disease QuantaFlo device. The Company further stated that it had participated in settlement discussions with the DOJ in February 2025, which were unsuccessful.

On this news, Semler’s stock price fell $4.03 per share, or 9.4%, to close at $38.89 per share on March 3, 2025.

Then, on April 15, 2025, Semler announced that it had reached an agreement with the DOJ “in principle on payment of $29.75 million to settle all claims.”

On this news, Semler’s stock price fell $3.40 per share, or 9.88%, to close at $31.00 per share on April 16, 2025.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980