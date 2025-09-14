INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - NVO

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo Nordisk” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Novo Nordisk and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 30, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Novo Nordisk securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 29, 2025, Novo Nordisk significantly lowered its sales outlook for 2025. The Company attributed the reduction to “lowered growth expectations for the second half of 2025” for both Wegovy and Ozempic due to “the persistent use of compounded GLP-1s, slower-than-expected market expansion and competition.”

On this news, Novo Nordisk’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $15.06 per ADR, or 21.83%, to close at $53.94 per ADR on July 29, 2025.

