Cornelius D. Jones Inducted into the National Academy of Bestselling Authors

Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornelius D. Jones, founder of SENOJ Leadership Consulting Firm and an eight-time bestselling, award-winning author and thought leader in behavioral health and leadership, has been officially inducted into the National Academy of Bestselling Authors®, recognizing his continued impact and literary contributions as a bestselling writer and scholar.





Cornelius Jones, author of the critically acclaimed War on Black: America’s Dark History That Can’t Be Erased, has written extensively on psychological studies, leadership, relationship dynamics, and the lived experiences of marginalized communities. He is also the author of several other works, including A Father’s Love: Paternal Affection Through Lived Experiences and The Power of Marketing You: The Psychology of Using Self-Confidence. He has achieved an immense amount of success as a writer and has authored more than twenty books since 2010. His work consistently bridges rigorous academic research with accessible insights for broader audiences.

The National Academy of Bestselling Authors honors writers who have achieved significant success in book sales while also demonstrating excellence in thought leadership and public influence. This year’s Quilly Awards Gala was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, on September 5, 2025. Membership in this distinguished circle highlights Cornelius’s growing legacy as both a scholar and a public intellectual.

“I am deeply honored to join the National Academy of Bestselling Authors,” said Cornelius. “This recognition affirms my commitment to writing that informs, heals, and challenges systems. My goal has always been to amplify voices often left unheard and to use insights to transform lives and institutions.”

Beyond his publishing accomplishments, Cornelius has an extensive educational background in psychology. He has served as a consultant at the Oregon State Hospital, Clinical Director for the Navy Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program, Regional Clinical Manager, program developer, and leader in behavioral health. His career includes managing multidisciplinary clinical teams, advancing best practices in mental health services, advocating for legislative policy changes, and contributing to the reintegration of veterans into civilian life.

The induction into the National Academy of Bestselling Authors further solidifies Cornelius’s influence in shaping conversations on social issues, mental health, leadership, and cultural history. He has positioned himself as a trusted voice in both academic and professional communities.

