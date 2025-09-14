NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced the expansion of its presale following consecutive rounds of rapid participation. The update comes as Cardano market commentary has begun including MAGACOIN FINANCE in early growth narratives, reflecting broader recognition of its momentum.





Presale Expansion Reinforces Growth

Earlier presale rounds closed faster than projected, reinforcing confidence in MAGACOIN FINANCE’s scarcity-driven tokenomics. With today’s expansion, additional allocation is being introduced while supply continues to tighten at each stage, designed to support sustainable long-term positioning.





Cardano as Market Backdrop

Cardano has continued to develop its smart contract ecosystem, drawing investor commentary about sustainability and innovation. Within this context, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s presale expansion is being recognized in reports that highlight early entrants poised for growth in 2025.

Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is Included

Presale expansion – announced today by the project.



– announced today by the project. Scarcity model – reducing availability each stage.



– reducing availability each stage. Mentions in Cardano commentary – inclusion in growth narratives.





Looking Ahead

With presale expansion underway and Cardano-linked mentions increasing, MAGACOIN FINANCE is entering its next phase with strong traction. Market strategists suggest its timing, scarcity design, and Ethereum foundation may contribute to visibility in the 2025 cycle.





Conclusion

Cardano continues to shape altcoin narratives, while MAGACOIN FINANCE’s presale expansion ensures it is gaining recognition as part of early growth reports.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

