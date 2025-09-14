AVITA Medical Receives CE Mark for RECELL® GO, Enabling Commercialization Across Europe

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH) (“AVITA Medical”, or the “Company”), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company, today announced it has received the CE Mark under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) for RECELL GO. This allows the Company to commercialize RECELL GO in Europe and in other markets that recognize the CE Mark.

“CE Mark for RECELL® GO is an important milestone for AVITA Medical and for patients,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “It enables us to bring this option to burn centers and clinicians in Europe to support their treatment of patients with acute wound injuries.”

RECELL GO is a point-of-care device used by healthcare professionals to prepare a suspension of a patient’s own skin cells (Spray-On Skin™ Cells) from a small sample of healthy skin. The cells are applied to promote healing in burns and traumatic or surgical wounds. RECELL GO builds on the RECELL System already in use across Europe.

Data recently presented at the 2025 European Burns Association Congress demonstrated that adults with deep partial-thickness (second-degree) burns treated with RECELL experienced a 36% reduction in hospital stays compared with traditional grafting, underscoring the clinical value of the RECELL technology.

With the CE Mark secured, AVITA Medical will begin commercialization of RECELL GO in select European countries, including Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, in collaboration with burn centers and clinical partners.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including thermal burn and trauma wounds, with regulatory clearances in Europe, and excluding RECELL GO, in Australia and Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

