DIFD AUTO Taps Into $370 Billion Global Online Car Buying Market with Secure Digital Payments and Up to 30% Savings

LONDON, UK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The platform leverages the booming digital car buying trend to deliver brand-new vehicles with market-leading warranties and seamless cross-border logistics.

– As global online car sales grow at double-digit rates, driven by rising consumer trust in digital transactions, DIFD AUTO, a next-generation global automotive trading platform, is redefining cross-border car purchasing. The company combines secure digital payment solutions, end-to-end logistics, and brand-new vehicles at discounts of up to 30%. Each purchase includes an industry-leading warranty of up to 5 years or 150,000 kilometers, offering a seamless, transparent, and cost-effective buying experience for customers worldwide.

Riding the Global Digital Car Buying Wave

- The global online car buying market is valued at USD 370.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 856.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% (Coherent Market Insights, 2025).

- 14% of global new car sales in 2024 were completed entirely online, up from just 3% in 2019 (McKinsey & Company, 2024).

- In the United States, nearly 70% of car buyers say they are willing to complete the entire purchasing process digitally in the future (Cox Automotive, 2024).

- The European digital car sales market is forecast to grow by 65% over the next five years, led by Germany, the UK, and France (Statista, 2024).

- By comparison, traditional in-store purchases are projected to grow at less than 2% annually over the same period (McKinsey & Company, 2024).

"These figures reflect what we’re seeing on the ground—digital car buying is rapidly becoming a preferred choice for consumers worldwide," said Mohammed Evans, President of DIFD AUTO. "Our mission is to make buying a car internationally as seamless and trustworthy as purchasing one locally."

Key Advantages of DIFD AUTO

- Direct Purchase Model – Only 100% brand-new vehicles, eliminating concerns about used or refurbished units.

- Significant Savings – Up to 30% discounts compared to traditional channels.

- Industry-Leading Warranty – Coverage of up to 5 years or 150,000 km.

- End-to-End Logistics – Complete management from order placement to delivery, simplifying global transactions.

Streamlined Compliance & Logistics

Unlike conventional import methods involving multiple intermediaries and complex regulations, DIFD AUTO’s integrated logistics and compliance model simplifies transactions, speeds up delivery times, and reduces costs—all while maintaining transparency for buyers.

Proven Market Impact

In 2024, DIFD AUTO facilitated deliveries to customers in over 30 countries, reducing average delivery times by 40% compared to traditional import methods.

Looking Ahead

With digital adoption accelerating in the automotive sector, DIFD AUTO aims to expand its partnerships with global automakers and logistics providers. The company is currently in talks with leading EV manufacturers and premium car brands to further expand its digital-first car buying ecosystem.

About DIFD AUTO

DIFD AUTO is an innovative global automotive trading platform powered by advanced digital payment technologies. The company connects buyers worldwide with premium vehicle options, removing geographical and payment barriers. Beyond transforming car purchasing, DIFD AUTO actively engages in community initiatives, delivering resources to those in need.

