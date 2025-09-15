Prairie Exteriors & Painting Partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive Honoring Local Child, Surpassing Collection Goal

Sauk City, WI, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Exteriors & Painting, LLC, a locally owned exterior remodeling contractor serving Madison and surrounding communities, recently partnered with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive in honor of Paisley Galvan, a young child whose life was saved thanks to the generosity of blood donors. The event, held on August 26, 2025, exceeded expectations by collecting 55 units of blood, surpassing the original goal of 40 units. According to the Red Cross, this amount has the potential to help save up to 165 lives.

The annual blood drive, inspired by Paisley’s story, is more than a community event—it is a reminder of the life-saving importance of blood donation. Born with a serious medical condition that required multiple transfusions, Paisley’s survival was only possible because of donors who gave selflessly. Prairie Exteriors joined forces with the American Red Cross to honor her journey while providing residents of Sauk County and Madison a direct way to make a difference.

Life-Saving Impact of Community Involvement

Blood transfusions remain a critical need across the United States. Every two seconds, someone requires a transfusion, yet only 3% of the U.S. population currently donates. On average, nearly 30,000 units of red blood cells are needed daily, alongside thousands of platelet and plasma units. The gap between need and donor participation makes local initiatives like the Prairie Exteriors and Red Cross partnership essential to sustaining supplies.

“Our community showed up in an incredible way,” said Prairie Exteriors General Manager, Nichelle Galvan. “To surpass the collection goal by 15 units is not just a statistic—it represents lives saved. Stories like Paisley’s bring home the reality that blood donations aren’t just numbers, they’re hope for families during their most difficult times.”

Building Trust Through Community Leadership

While Prairie Exteriors & Painting is best known in Madison for its craftsmanship in siding installation, roofing, windows, and other exterior solutions, the company sees community service as an integral part of its mission. With more than 60 years of combined industry experience, the business has established itself as a trusted siding contractor in Madison. However, leadership at Prairie Exteriors believes that integrity extends beyond construction projects into active involvement in local causes that directly improve lives.

This commitment has driven the company to create lasting partnerships, such as its collaboration with the American Red Cross. By hosting an event that both honors a local child and addresses a national health challenge, Prairie Exteriors underscores its dedication to strengthening the community it serves.

An Invitation to Be a Hero

The company and the Red Cross are encouraging residents to continue making blood donation a habit. Using the theme, “Be a Hero. Give Blood. Help Save Lives—Like Paisley’s,” organizers hope to inspire more individuals to recognize the direct impact they can have.

“Blood drives are one of the most tangible ways a local business and its neighbors can come together to meet a pressing national need,” said a spokesperson from the American Red Cross. “Every unit collected is a lifeline for patients in need of surgery, accident victims, cancer patients, and children like Paisley.”

With only a small percentage of eligible individuals donating each year, the opportunity for expanded impact remains significant. Community-based drives are proven to reach individuals who might not otherwise donate, increasing both awareness and participation rates.

Looking Ahead

Prairie Exteriors has indicated that its partnership with the American Red Cross will continue, with plans to support future blood drives in the Madison area. The company aims to build on the momentum of this year’s success, creating even greater opportunities for community members to give back.

By linking its professional reputation as a reliable siding installation contractor in Madison with its commitment to public service, Prairie Exteriors is building trust in ways that go beyond construction. Its role in saving lives underscores the belief that local businesses are uniquely positioned to make lasting contributions when they align expertise with compassion.

Residents who were unable to attend the August 26 drive but are inspired by Paisley’s story are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment directly through the American Red Cross website. Community members may also visit https://prairieexteriors.com/ to learn more about Prairie Exteriors & Painting, LLC, and stay informed about future community initiatives.

About Prairie Exteriors & Painting, LLC

Prairie Exteriors & Painting, LLC is a locally owned and operated remodeling contractor based in Sauk City, Wisconsin. With over 60 years of combined experience, the company provides high-quality roofing, siding, gutters, windows, doors, decks, insulation, and exterior painting services to homeowners across the Madison area. Committed to craftsmanship, integrity, and premium materials, Prairie Exteriors approaches every project with the same care and attention it would provide to its own homes.





