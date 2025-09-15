Verkkokauppa.com updates its disclosure policy

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 September 2025 at 8:00 a.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa.com's Board of Directors has approved the company's updated disclosure policy, which describes the key principles and practices that the company follows when communicating with the capital markets and other stakeholders.

The update includes various technical revisions and specifications across different sections of the document. The updated policy does not include major changes to principles according to which Verkkokauppa.com operates.

The updated disclosure policy comes into effect immediately. The updated disclosure policy is attached to this release and is also available on Verkkokauppa.com’s website at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en.



For more information, please contact:

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers’ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Attachment