NBPE - August Monthly Net Asset Value Estimate

NBPE Announces August Monthly NAV Estimate
St Peter Port, Guernsey 15 September 2025
NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 31 August 2025 monthly NAV estimate.
NAV Highlights (31 August 2025)
- NAV per share was $27.79 (£20.57), a total return of 0.9% in the month
- 100% of valuation information as of Q2 2025 or August quoted holdings
- Private company valuations were up 2.3% during Q2 2025 and 1.9% year-to-date, on a constant currency basis
- Total realisations of $86 million and $12 million of follow-on investments year-to-date; $9 million of additional pending realisations awaited
- $269 million of available liquidity at 31 August 2025
- ~52k shares repurchased (~$1.0 million) during August 2025 at a weighted average discount of 28% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.01 per share. Year-to-date, NBPE has repurchased ~921k shares (~$18 million) at a weighted average discount of 29% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.17 per share
|As of 31 August 2025
|Year-to- Date
|One Year
|3 years
|5 years
|10 years
|NAV TR (USD)*
Annualised
|4.5%
|4.8%
|11.1%
3.6%
|78.7%
12.3%
|165.2%
10.2%
|MSCI World TR (USD)*
Annualised
|14.1%
|16.2%
|68.8%
19.1%
|87.6%
13.4%
|214.5%
12.1%
|Share price TR (GBP)*
Annualised
|(7.0%)
|(7.7%)
|0.3%
0.1%
|92.0%
13.9%
|186.6%
11.1%
|FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*
Annualised
|14.5%
|12.6%
|38.6%
11.5%
|77.7%
12.2%
|108.5%
7.6%
* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.
Portfolio Update to 31 August 2025
NAV performance during the month driven by:
- 0.6% NAV increase ($7 million) from changes in quoted holdings
- 0.6% NAV increase ($7 million) attributable to changes in FX rates
- Immaterial impact on NAV per Share from the receipt of new Q2 2025 private company valuation information
- (0.2%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals
$86 million of realisations year-to-date
- ~$13 million received during the month from the partial realisation of Tendam; YTD realisations driven by partial sales / exits of private holdings. Remaining realisations consisted of proceeds from the sales of quoted holdings and other partial realisations
- $9 million of pending realisations awaited in the coming weeks
$269 million of total liquidity at 31 August 2025
- $59 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available
2025 Share Buybacks
- ~52k shares repurchased in August 2025 at a weighted average discount of 28%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.01 per share
- Year-to-date, NBPE has repurchased ~921k shares at a weighted average discount of 29% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.17 per share
Portfolio Valuation
The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 August 2025 was based on the following information:
- 7% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 August 2025
- 7% in public securities
- 93% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2025
- 93% in private direct investments
For further information, please contact:
NBPE Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3214 9002
Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com
Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3882 6644
Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com
Luke Dampier
Charlotte Francis
Supplementary Information (as at 31 August 2025)
|Company Name
|Vintage
|Lead Sponsor
|Sector
|Fair Value ($m)
|% of FV
|Action
|2020
|3i
|Consumer
|91.1
|7.0%
|Osaic
|2019
|Reverence Capital
|Financial Services
|69.8
|5.4%
|Solenis
|2021
|Platinum Equity
|Industrials
|64.3
|5.0%
|Monroe Engineering
|2021
|AEA Investors
|Industrials
|49.0
|3.8%
|BeyondTrust
|2018
|Francisco Partners
|Technology / IT
|47.6
|3.7%
|Business Services Company*
|2017
|Not Disclosed
|Business Services
|41.4
|3.2%
|FDH Aero
|2024
|Audax Group
|Industrials
|39.1
|3.0%
|True Potential
|2022
|Cinven
|Financial Services
|38.5
|3.0%
|Branded Cities Network
|2017
|Shamrock Capital
|Communications / Media
|37.5
|2.9%
|Mariner
|2024
|Leonard Green & Partners
|Financial Services
|35.1
|2.7%
|GFL (NYSE: GFL)
|2018
|BC Partners
|Business Services
|33.7
|2.6%
|Marquee Brands
|2014
|Neuberger Berman
|Consumer
|32.4
|2.5%
|Auctane
|2021
|Thoma Bravo
|Technology / IT
|29.0
|2.2%
|Staples
|2017
|Sycamore Partners
|Business Services
|28.7
|2.2%
|Engineering
|2020
|Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital
|Technology / IT
|27.1
|2.1%
|Stubhub
|2020
|Neuberger Berman
|Consumer
|26.4
|2.0%
|Constellation Automotive
|2019
|TDR Capital
|Business Services
|26.0
|2.0%
|Benecon
|2024
|TA Associates
|Healthcare
|25.8
|2.0%
|Viant
|2018
|JLL Partners
|Healthcare
|25.4
|2.0%
|Agiliti
|2019
|THL
|Healthcare
|25.3
|2.0%
|Exact
|2019
|KKR
|Technology / IT
|25.1
|1.9%
|Fortna
|2017
|THL
|Industrials
|25.1
|1.9%
|Solace Systems
|2016
|Bridge Growth Partners
|Technology / IT
|24.7
|1.9%
|Excelitas
|2022
|AEA Investors
|Industrials
|24.1
|1.9%
|Kroll
|2020
|Further Global / Stone Point
|Financial Services
|23.9
|1.8%
|CH Guenther
|2021
|Pritzker Private Capital
|Consumer
|20.9
|1.6%
|Addison Group
|2021
|Trilantic Capital Partners
|Business Services
|19.9
|1.5%
|Real Page
|2021
|Thoma Bravo
|Technology / IT
|18.9
|1.5%
|AutoStore (OB.AUTO)
|2019
|THL
|Industrials
|17.5
|1.4%
|Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY)
|2015
|BC Partners
|Consumer
|17.1
|1.3%
|Total Top 30 Investments
|$1,010.4
|78.2%
*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.
|Geography
|% of Portfolio
|North America
|76%
|Europe
|23%
|Asia / Rest of World
|1%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Industry
|% of Portfolio
|Tech, Media & Telecom
|22%
|Consumer / E-commerce
|22%
|Industrials / Industrial Technology
|18%
|Financial Services
|14%
|Business Services
|12%
|Healthcare
|8%
|Other
|3%
|Energy
|1%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Vintage Year
|% of Portfolio
|2016 & Earlier
|10%
|2017
|13%
|2018
|13%
|2019
|14%
|2020
|14%
|2021
|18%
|2022
|6%
|2023
|2%
|2024
|9%
|2025
|1%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $538 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of June 30, 2025, unless stated otherwise.
1 Based on net asset value.
Attachment