NBPE - August Monthly Net Asset Value Estimate





NBPE Announces August Monthly NAV Estimate

St Peter Port, Guernsey 15 September 2025

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 31 August 2025 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (31 August 2025)

NAV per share was $27.79 (£20.57), a total return of 0.9% in the month

100% of valuation information as of Q2 2025 or August quoted holdings

Private company valuations were up 2.3% during Q2 2025 and 1.9% year-to-date, on a constant currency basis

Total realisations of $86 million and $12 million of follow-on investments year-to-date; $9 million of additional pending realisations awaited

$269 million of available liquidity at 31 August 2025

~52k shares repurchased (~$1.0 million) during August 2025 at a weighted average discount of 28% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.01 per share. Year-to-date, NBPE has repurchased ~921k shares (~$18 million) at a weighted average discount of 29% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.17 per share

As of 31 August 2025 Year-to- Date One Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 4.5% 4.8% 11.1%

3.6% 78.7%

12.3% 165.2%

10.2% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 14.1% 16.2% 68.8%

19.1% 87.6%

13.4% 214.5%

12.1% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (7.0%) (7.7%) 0.3%

0.1% 92.0%

13.9% 186.6%

11.1% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 14.5% 12.6% 38.6%

11.5% 77.7%

12.2% 108.5%

7.6%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 31 August 2025

NAV performance during the month driven by:

0.6% NAV increase ($7 million) from changes in quoted holdings

0.6% NAV increase ($7 million) attributable to changes in FX rates

Immaterial impact on NAV per Share from the receipt of new Q2 2025 private company valuation information

(0.2%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals

$86 million of realisations year-to-date

~$13 million received during the month from the partial realisation of Tendam; YTD realisations driven by partial sales / exits of private holdings. Remaining realisations consisted of proceeds from the sales of quoted holdings and other partial realisations

$9 million of pending realisations awaited in the coming weeks

$269 million of total liquidity at 31 August 2025

$59 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available





2025 Share Buybacks

~52k shares repurchased in August 2025 at a weighted average discount of 28%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.01 per share

Year-to-date, NBPE has repurchased ~921k shares at a weighted average discount of 29% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.17 per share

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 August 2025 was based on the following information:

7% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 August 2025 7% in public securities

93% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2025 93% in private direct investments



Supplementary Information (as at 31 August 2025)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 91.1 7.0% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 69.8 5.4% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 64.3 5.0% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 49.0 3.8% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 47.6 3.7% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 41.4 3.2% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 39.1 3.0% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 38.5 3.0% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 37.5 2.9% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 35.1 2.7% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 33.7 2.6% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 32.4 2.5% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 29.0 2.2% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 28.7 2.2% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 27.1 2.1% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 2.0% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 26.0 2.0% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 25.8 2.0% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 25.4 2.0% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.0% Exact 2019 KKR Technology / IT 25.1 1.9% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 25.1 1.9% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 24.7 1.9% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 24.1 1.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 23.9 1.8% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 20.9 1.6% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 19.9 1.5% Real Page 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 18.9 1.5% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 17.5 1.4% Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) 2015 BC Partners Consumer 17.1 1.3% Total Top 30 Investments $1,010.4 78.2%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 76% Europe 23% Asia / Rest of World 1% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 22% Consumer / E-commerce 22% Industrials / Industrial Technology 18% Financial Services 14% Business Services 12% Healthcare 8% Other 3% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 10% 2017 13% 2018 13% 2019 14% 2020 14% 2021 18% 2022 6% 2023 2% 2024 9% 2025 1% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $538 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of June 30, 2025, unless stated otherwise.

1 Based on net asset value.

