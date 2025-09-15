The 2025 First VPR Clinical Academic Exchange Conference and Global Launch Conference concluded successfully





BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 3, 2025, the "2025 New Technology Symposium on Retinal Peripheral Vision and the First VPR Clinical Academic Exchange Conference" was held in Hangzhou, hosted by Chinese Association of Pathophysiology and Ophthalmology Professional Committee of Chinese Association of Pathophysiology, and organized by Beijing NineStars Intelligent Medical Equipment Co., ltd. The conference focused on the launch and clinical application of wide-field retinal peripheral refraction defocus measurement technology (VPR). More than twenty top ophthalmologists from China and other countries attended this conference to discuss the application of VPR in myopia prevention and control, refractive surgery, cataract surgery, and other aspects, providing a high-level platform which enables the upgrade of ophthalmic diagnosis and treatment towards precision and personalization.

Opening speech: KOLs embark on a new journey together. VPR fills in the clinical gap.

Professor Chen Youxin, chairman of the conference, mentioned in his opening speech that peripheral retinal vision assessment was a key challenge in the field of myopia research and refractive surgery. VPR technology is expected to fill this gap and bring breakthroughs to ophthalmic diagnosis and treatment. Professor Yao Ke, Lyu Fan, Zhou Xingtao and Pablo Artal subsequently delivered speeches that VPR has significantly enhanced the accuracy and personalization of diagnosis and treatment through its innovative wide-field measurement method, which is of great significance to the development of ophthalmology and the visual health of patients. Under the witness of all the conference guests, VPR technology release ceremony was held, indicating that the wide-filed retinal refractive topography technology has officially stepped from R&D into clinical practice, as a new impetus to ophthalmology practice.

