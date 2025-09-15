HIAB CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 9:50 AM (EEST)

Changes in the Composition of Hiab’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

Mariatorp Oy, who is one of the four shareholders entitled to appoint a member to Hiab’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board (“Nomination Board”), has notified the company of a change of the appointed member. Mariatorp Oy now appoints Ilona Herlin to replace Heikki Herlin in the Nomination Board.

Following the change, the members of Hiab Nomination Board are:

Ville Herlin (appointed by Wipunen Varainhallinta Oy)

Ilona Herlin (appointed by Mariatorp Oy)

Markus Aho, Deputy CEO, Chief Investment Officer, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

Rami Vehmas, Senior Portfolio Manager, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

In accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board, the Chair of Hiab’s Board of Directors, Jukka Moisio, participates in the Nomination Board’s work as an expert without having the right to participate in the decision-making of the Nomination Board.

Further information on the Nomination Board is available on Hiab’s website at www.hiabgroup.com/governance and on the release published on 6 June 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Taina Tirkkonen, EVP, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 317 4000

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.hiabgroup.com

