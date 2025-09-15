2025 Tomorrow.City Shanghai Opens, Spotlighting Global Smart City Innovation





SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Tomorrow.City Shanghai (TCS 2025) opened at Zhangjiang Science Hall under the theme “Challenge and Solution”.

With its expanded scale, TCS 2025 welcomed delegations from more than 110 cities across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa. Discussions centered on four key domains: Tomorrow.Technologies, Tomorrow.Mobility, Tomorrow.Environment, and Tomorrow.Utilities. Over 100 exhibitors presented cutting-edge solutions, showcasing China’s growing leadership in smart city innovation while creating new avenues for international collaboration. The agenda featured 20 Industry Roundtables, 32 City Shows, and more than 40 Closed-Door Meetings aimed at driving knowledge exchange and accelerating project implementation.

The event also hosted the ceremony of Region & China Smart City Awards. These awards highlight Asia’s most impactful practices in digital transformation, low-carbon transition, and public service innovation. Among the eight winners of Best Projects（X-SDI）Award are Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia), Malaysia Sepang Municipal Council, Thailand Chonburi City Municipality, along with Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Oman, the UAE, and China. The Leadership Awards - Leader distinction was conferred on Principal Architect of Thailand’s Smart City Capacity-Building Programs and member of the Core Execution Team.

At the opening ceremony, international delegates emphasized the role of innovation in shaping resilient, sustainable cities. The launch of Tomorrow.City Community Shanghai marked the first physical hub of the global network, providing a trusted platform for collaboration and project acceleration. Complementing this milestone, the Collaboration List of City Challenges & Opportunities was released together with 16 international cities, outlining priority areas such as smart governance, green transition, and infrastructure renewal to foster deeper global partnerships.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7ad8754-c40d-49dc-ae37-22b7e8e9ab05