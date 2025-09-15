|Company announcement no. 42 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
15 September 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 37
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 37:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|11,958,427
|242.4443
|2,899,252,342
|08 September 2025
|110,701
|261.1821
|28,913,120
|09 September 2025
|126,000
|260.3721
|32,806,885
|10 September 2025
|50,000
|262.9298
|13,146,490
|11 September 2025
|95,203
|263.5343
|25,089,256
|12 September 2025
|59,723
|263.3846
|15,730,118
|Total accumulated over week 37
|441,627
|261.9538
|115,685,869
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|12,400,054
|243.1393
|3,014,938,211
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.485% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
