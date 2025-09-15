OPEN Health Validates Net-Zero Targets with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

London & New York, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN Health, a global leader in medical affairs, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and market access, patient engagement, and consulting services, today announced that its near-term and net-zero emission reduction targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

This milestone affirms that OPEN Health’s environmental ambitions are in line with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard and the latest climate science of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels by 2050.

Matt D’Auria, Chief Executive Officer of OPEN Health, commented:

“Validation of our science-based targets marks a vital step forward in our commitment to protecting the planet. This milestone strengthens our resolve and paves the way for deeper collaboration with partners to create a more sustainable future.”

The SBTi sets the industry standard for corporate emission reduction targets and strategies, and OPEN Health is proud to share our validated targets.

Near term (2030)

Reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2023 baseline.

Reduce Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030 from a 2023 baseline.

Net Zero (2050)

Reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 90% and neutralize any residual emissions to achieve net zero by 2050.

In conjunction with these targets, OPEN Health has outlined a reduction strategy to annually measure and address each scope of emissions. For more information on our emission reduction progress and sustainability strategy, visit our website or read our 2024 IMPACT Report.

By securing this validation, OPEN Health underscores its commitment to transparency, accountability, and meaningful climate action.

About SBTi

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. SBTi develops standards, tools, and guidance that allow companies to set targets for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels and reach net zero by 2050 at the latest.

SBTi partners with CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF).

More information can be found here: https://sciencebasedtargets.org

About OPEN Health

At OPEN Health, we connect visionary minds, pioneering science, and advanced technology to drive real impact. By uniting people, science, and technology, we activate new opportunities for biopharma innovation. Our expertise across medical affairs and market access unlocks faster, smarter routes to market. We are committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide.

OPEN Health. The right combination to unlock possibilities.

To learn more, visit www.openhealthgroup.com

