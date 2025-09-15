Micro Mobile Data Center Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Edge Computing Accelerates Decentralization, Modular and Containerized Architectures Lead to Rapid Deployment

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Mobile Data Center Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The micro mobile data center market expanded from USD 6.16 billion in 2024 to USD 7.00 billion in 2025, with projections indicating continued growth at a CAGR of 13.03% to reach USD 12.85 billion by 2030.
The micro mobile data center market is rapidly evolving as organizations embrace decentralized IT architectures and demand increasingly agile, location-independent solutions. This growing segment is integral to supporting edge computing, resilient infrastructure, and digital transformation across industries.
This trajectory reflects accelerating adoption across multiple sectors, propelled by rising data volumes, new deployment strategies, and the imperative for operational resilience. The momentum is driven by demand for edge computing, quick deployment times, and the ability to maintain mission-critical operations in diverse and remote environments.
This analysis arms decision-makers with a clear, actionable view of the technologies, strategies, and suppliers shaping the micro mobile data center landscape. The report provides a roadmap for informed, future-proof investments in a dynamic industry.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Edge computing accelerates decentralization:Micro mobile data centers now enable faster, site-specific compute resources in sectors ranging from manufacturing and telecom to defense and healthcare.
- Modular and containerized architectures lead to rapid deployment:Flexible form factors reduce deployment timelines and allow organizations to scale according to shifting operational needs.
- Shifts in cooling technology drive density and sustainability:The adoption of liquid cooling methods ensures high performance, greater efficiency, and supports sustainability mandates in large-scale and high-density deployments.
- Vendor strategies expand to managed services and integrated ecosystems:Companies are strengthening service portfolios with predictive maintenance, orchestration, and subscription-based models to meet evolving customer needs.
- Supply chain resilience is a priority:With changing global trade policies, leaders are diversifying procurement approaches, leveraging alternative sourcing hubs, and integrating digital supply chain management for reliable delivery.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$12.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Integration of artificial intelligence inference capabilities into edge micro mobile data centers for on-site decision making
- Deployment of solar and renewable energy powered micro mobile data centers for sustainable off-grid operations
- Development of high-density liquid cooling systems to improve thermal management in compact micro mobile data centers
- Utilization of 5G connectivity within containerized micro mobile data centers to enable ultra low latency services
- Implementation of advanced modular design standards for plug and play micro mobile data center scalability
- Adoption of ruggedized enclosures and environmental protection measures for micro mobile data centers in extreme conditions
- Integration of real-time remote monitoring and AI driven predictive maintenance for distributed micro mobile data center fleets
Key Companies:
- Altron a.s
- Canovate Group
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Fujitsu Limited
- Hanley Energy Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Panduit Corporation
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
- Sicon Chat Union Electric Co., Ltd.
- STULZ GmbH
- Zella DC
- Vertiv Group Corporation
Market Insights
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
Scope & Segmentation: Strategic View of the Micro Mobile Data Center Landscape
Form Factor:
- Containerized (20ft, 40ft)
- Modular (pre-engineered, prefabricated)
- Rack solutions (for constrained spaces)
Power Capacity:
- 50-100kW
- Above 100kW
- Up to 50kW
Cooling Type:
- Air cooled
- Liquid cooled (cold plate, immersion)
End User:
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- IT & Cloud (colocation, enterprise, hyperscale)
- Military & Defense
- Telecom
Regions Covered:
- Americas (United States: California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio; Canada; Mexico; Brazil; Argentina)
- Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan)
