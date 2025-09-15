Data Center Solutions Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Modular Solutions, Liquid Cooling, and Energy Efficiency Drive Next-Gen Infrastructure Growth

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Solutions Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Solutions Market grew from USD 45.89 billion in 2024 to USD 51.39 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 12.18%, reaching USD 91.48 billion by 2030.

The Data Center Solutions Market is undergoing rapid transformation as enterprises accelerate digital initiatives, adapt to evolving operational demands, and prioritize sustainable infrastructure. Senior decision-makers face a complex landscape where modernization, efficiency, and resilience drive both short- and long-term strategies.

Market expansion is propelled by accelerating adoption of modular designs, AI-driven management platforms, and a heightened focus on operational agility and energy efficiency. Organizations seek flexible infrastructure that accommodates varied technological workloads and aligns with evolving sustainability mandates.

This research delivers a comprehensive, actionable analysis of the Data Center Solutions Market, providing strategic guidance for organizations seeking to enhance resilience, accelerate innovation, and capture growth in a dynamic global landscape.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

Transition to modular, prefabricated, and scalable data center solutions is reshaping operational efficiency and accelerating project timelines.

Adoption of advanced liquid cooling and energy-efficient systems addresses both environmental imperatives and the escalating hardware demands of AI, edge, and cloud workloads.

The integration of software-defined architectures and automation empowers real-time optimization of resources, delivering improved resilience and lower total cost of ownership.

Regional differences in regulatory environments and market maturity drive tailored approaches to infrastructure deployment, partnership models, and technology adoption.

Investment in workforce skills, particularly in digital operations and sustainability, is becoming a core enabler for managing increasingly complex environments.

Intelligent management platforms and data-driven strategy foster predictive maintenance, risk mitigation, and agile response to evolving operational requirements.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $51.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $91.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics



Adoption of liquid immersion cooling solutions for high-density AI workloads

Deployment of edge micro data centers to support low-latency 5G applications

Integration of modular prefabricated data halls for rapid scalability and deployment

Implementation of renewable energy microgrids to achieve carbon-neutral data center operations

Adoption of software-defined data center architectures for enhanced automation and agility

Deployment of AI-driven predictive maintenance platforms to reduce unplanned downtime

Integration of multi-cloud networking fabric for secure hybrid enterprise data environments

Adoption of advanced biometric and AI-enabled security protocols for data center access

Implementation of quantum-resistant encryption to future-proof data center cybersecurity posture

Utilization of digital twin simulations for real-time data center capacity planning and optimization

Market Insights

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

Microsoft Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Blackbox Corp.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. by Nokia Corp.

CBRE, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommScope, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Legrand Group

Microchip Technology Inc.

ABB Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sify Technologies

STL Tech

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services

Vertiv Group Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise LP

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Oracle Corporation

NEC Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Scope & Segmentation

Solutions : Electrical (Cabling Infrastructure, Power Backup, Power Distribution & Measurement), Mechanical (Air-Conditioning, Chillers, Cooling Towers, Economizers, Management Systems, Server Cooling), Security (Logical Security, Physical Security), and Services (Consulting Service, Professional Services, System Integration Services).

: Electrical (Cabling Infrastructure, Power Backup, Power Distribution & Measurement), Mechanical (Air-Conditioning, Chillers, Cooling Towers, Economizers, Management Systems, Server Cooling), Security (Logical Security, Physical Security), and Services (Consulting Service, Professional Services, System Integration Services). Tier : Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, Tier IV reflecting redundancy and resilience gradations.

: Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, Tier IV reflecting redundancy and resilience gradations. Deployment Type : Colocation, On-Cloud, On-Premise, serving distinct business continuity and scalability needs.

: Colocation, On-Cloud, On-Premise, serving distinct business continuity and scalability needs. User Type : Enterprise Data Centres, Large Data Centres, Mid-Size Data Centres supporting different operational profiles.

: Enterprise Data Centres, Large Data Centres, Mid-Size Data Centres supporting different operational profiles. Vertical: Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, each presenting unique compliance and growth drivers.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1dd9o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment