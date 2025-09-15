Cold Storage Market Growth Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Advanced Temperature Monitoring, Sustainable Facility Designs, and Rising Pharmaceutical Distribution Needs Propel Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Storage: Market Share, and Growth Analysis by Type (Private and Semi-Private, Public), Construction, Temperature, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cold Storage Market size is valued at USD 35.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 72 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.17% over the forecast period.







The Cold Storage Market involves the provision of temperature-controlled storage facilities for perishable goods, such as food and pharmaceuticals. This market is driven by the need to maintain product quality and safety, as well as to comply with regulatory requirements. Cold storage facilities offer controlled environments to extend the shelf life of temperature-sensitive products.



Key trends in this market include the adoption of advanced temperature monitoring and control systems, the development of energy-efficient storage solutions, and the increasing use of automation and robotics. Companies are also focusing on improving the sustainability and flexibility of cold storage facilities. The market is witnessing a rise in demand for cold storage in e-commerce and pharmaceutical distribution.



The Cold Storage Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for perishable goods and the need for efficient logistics solutions. The market is characterized by a mix of logistics providers, real estate developers, and technology companies.



Key Insights: Cold Storage Market

Advanced Temperature Monitoring and Control: Ensuring product integrity.

Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions: Reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

Automation and Robotics: Enhancing operational efficiency and accuracy.

Sustainable and Flexible Facilities: Adapting to evolving market needs.

E-commerce and Pharmaceutical Distribution: Meeting the demands of these sectors.

Demand for Perishable Goods: Increasing consumption of fresh and frozen products.

Regulatory Compliance: Meeting food safety and pharmaceutical standards.

E-commerce Growth: Driving demand for efficient storage and distribution.

Globalization of Supply Chains: Supporting international trade of temperature-sensitive products.

Technological Advancements: Developing new and improved storage solutions.

High Operational Costs: Managing the expenses associated with temperature-controlled storage.

Energy Consumption: Reducing the environmental impact of cold storage operations.

Infrastructure Limitations: Ensuring reliable storage in developing regions.

Quality Control: Maintaining product integrity throughout storage and distribution.

Regulatory Compliance: Navigating complex and evolving regulations.

What's Included in the Report?

Global Cold Storage market size and growth projections, 2024-2034

North America Cold Storage market size and growth forecasts, 2024-2034 (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe market size and growth forecasts, 2024-2034 (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain)

Asia-Pacific Cold Storage market size and growth forecasts, 2024-2034 (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia)

Middle East Africa Cold Storage market size and growth estimate, 2024-2034 (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America Cold Storage market size and growth outlook, 2024-2034 (Brazil, Argentina, Chile)

Cold Storage market size, share and CAGR of key products, applications, and other verticals, 2024-2034

Short- and long-term Cold Storage market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Cold Storage market insights, Porter's Five Forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry - overview, key strategies, financials, product portfolio and SWOT analysis

Latest market news and developments

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $35.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Americold Logistics LLC

Burris Logistics

Nichirei Corporation

United States Cold Storage

Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Ltd

VersaCold Logistics Services

Lineage Logistics Holdings

Tippmann Group

Snowman Logistics Pvt Ltd

Conestoga Cold Storage

Coldman Logistics

Cold Box India LLP

Rinac India Limited

Singhania Logistics & Distribution Pvt. Ltd

Cold Storage Japan Ltd

Sinotrans Shanghai Cold storage Company

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Global Cold storage Solutions

China Resources Logistics Limited

Beijing Er Shang Group

Jinjiang International Holdings Co. Ltd

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc

HNA

Valley Food Storage

ACS&T Logistics

VIMA Foods

Logifrio

Cabezuelo Foods

Ebro Foods

CRS IE

Maersk

Ruzave

FREJA Transport & Logistics

Priority Freight

Dropex

Internel Sp. z o.o

NATANEX

PUH Jamax

ARRA GROUP SP. Z O.O. SP. K

NOWAKOWSKI TRANSPORT Sp. z o.o

Fructus Transport

Artrans Transport

NewCold

Frialsa

Qualianz

ARCOSA

Bradner Cold Storage

Congebec

Confederation Freezers

Interstate Warehousing Inc

Constellation Cold Logistics

Localfrio S/A

Brado Logistica S/A

ComFrio

Martini Meat S/A

Friozem Armazens Frigorificos Ltda

Comfrio SoluCoes LogIsticas

Agility

Al Futtaim

RSA Cold Chain

Sharjah cold stores

Tameem logistics

APG Logistics

GEFCO South Africa

Value Logistics

Transnova Africa

KAP Industrial Holdings Limited

Tsiko Africa Group

Bakers SA Limited

ColdHubs

Cold Storage Market Segmentation

By Type:

Private And Semi-Private

Public

By Construction:

Bulk Storage

Production Stores

Ports

By Temperature:

Frozen

Chilled

By Application:

Fruits And Vegetables

Dairy

Fish

Meat And Seafood

Processed Food

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

