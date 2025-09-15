Construction Adhesives Industry Outlook Report 2025-2032 | Modular Building, Sustainability, and Advanced Formulations Drive Global Growth

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Construction Adhesives Market Outlook Report: Industry Size, Market Shares Data, Insights, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Competition 2024 to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction adhesives are a broad class of materials used to bond various components in building and construction projects. They offer a range of advantages over traditional fastening methods, including increased speed and efficiency, improved strength and durability, and a reduction in waste.

In 2024, the market witnessed significant advancements in the development of construction adhesives with enhanced performance, improved sustainability, and expanded applications. This includes the of adhesives with higher bond strength, faster curing times, improved resistance to environmental factors, and a wider range of formulations tailored for specific applications, showcasing the industry's commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of the construction sector.



The construction adhesives market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors. The increasing demand for faster construction times, the growing focus on sustainability and reducing waste, and the development of new construction techniques, particularly in areas like modular and prefabricated construction, are creating new opportunities for the market. Furthermore, advancements in adhesive technology, combined with the growing awareness of their benefits and the increasing availability of specialized formulations, are driving innovation and attracting a wider range of users.



Construction Adhesives Market Structure, Competitive Intelligence and Key Winning Strategies

Product Innovation: Companies are continuously investing in research and development to develop innovative construction adhesives with enhanced performance characteristics, improved sustainability, and a wider range of applications.

Strategic Partnerships: Companies are forming strategic partnerships with construction contractors, equipment suppliers, and other industry players to develop customized adhesive solutions and secure long-term contracts.

Market Expansion: Companies are expanding their operations to new markets, particularly in emerging economies with growing construction activity and a focus on infrastructure development.

