Global Healthcare Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022-2025: Attorneys and Support Staff Rates at Over 3,000 Law Firms, Representing Over 20,000 Companies in 63 Countries with Rates Denominated in 12 Currencies

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022 - 2025 Healthcare Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Using state-of-the-art software and AI, the Legal Pricing Platform identifies, parses and uploads hourly rates that are publicly disclosed, from over 100 sources, of Attorneys and Support Staff at over 3,000 law firms representing over 20,000 companies in 63 countries with rates denominated in 12 currencies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the Attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process the Platform is able to provide actionable and monetizable data to our client community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make:

Direct comparisons between Attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and

Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.

In the Legal Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual Attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes Case Name, Case Number, Court, Case Filing Date, Filing Number, Filing Description, Attorney and Support Staff listed by Full Name, Client Name, Hourly Rate (Standard, Billed and Discount) of each Timekeeper, Hours Billed, Total Hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm Attorney experience levels (Graduation and Bar licensure years), Bar State (in the United States) or Bar Country (outside of the United States), Practice Area(s) and primary industry of the Client and Fortune 500 / Global 500 Rank of the Client.

Data for all Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are detailed as Average Billed Rates by Annual Revenue Rankings (AMLAW 10, 50, etc.), Firm, Position (Senior Partner: 25 years or more since Graduation Year, Partner: 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate: 5 years or more, Associate: 4 years or less and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Years. Some rates were estimated.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the Platform finds rate information in 1) public records in US Federal Courts: Supreme Court of the United States, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, District Courts, Bankruptcy Courts, Tax Court and Others 2) US State Courts 3) publicly available budgets from Municipalities, Districts (School, Water, Environmental and Others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 4) registrations and legal services agreements such as SEC records and other publicly disclosed departmental or agency filings.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States, Federal District Courts, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy and Adversary proceedings, US Tax Court and major State Litigation Courts. Additionally, the data has been utilized in private arbitrations (AAA and JAMS) and in the United Kingdom.

The Valeo 2022 - 2025 Healthcare Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details average billed rates of Attorneys large law firms in the United States that practice Healthcare law and represent Healthcare companies in litigation and transactional matters of all types at the 200 largest US law firms in all major US cities and in the UK.

Key Topics Covered:

Research and Reporting Methodology

Section 1: AMLAW 200 Firms

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Baker & McKenzie LLP

White & Case LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Hogan Lovells LLP

Jones Day

Dentons

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

King & Spalding LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

Cooley LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Milbank LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Dechert LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Alston & Bird LLP

K&L Gates LLP

Foley & Lardner LLP

Winston & Strawn LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

McGuireWoods LLP

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Polsinelli PC

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Venable LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Fenwick & West LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Blank Rome LLP

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Cozen O'Connor

Husch Blackwell LLP

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Duane Morris LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

ArentFox Schiff LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

Akerman LLP

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Ballard Spahr LLP

Steptoe LLP

Fish & Richardson P.C.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Jackson Walker LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Holland & Hart LLP

Clark Hill PLC

Fisher & Phillips LLP

Quarles & Brady LLP

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

Maynard Nexsen PC

Bracewell LLP

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Honigman LLP

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Frost Brown Todd LLC

Buchalter, APC

Kutak Rock LLP

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Foley Hoag LLP

Spencer Fane LLP

Stinson LLP

Saul Ewing LLP

Winstead PC

Knobbe Martens

McCarter & English, LLP

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

Thompson Coburn LLP

Ice Miller LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Stoel Rives LLP

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Burr & Forman LLP

Butler Snow LLP

Carlton Fields, P.A.

Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP

Kobre & Kim L.L.P.

Michael Best & Friedrich LLP

Phelps Dunbar LLP

Shutts & Bowen LLP

Pryor Cashman LLP

Lathrop GPM LLP

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Williams, Mullen, Clark & Dobbins, P.C.

Robinson & Cole LLP

Cole Schotz P.C.

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Greenspoon Marder LLP

GrayRobinson, P.A.

Offit Kurman, P.A.

Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC

Hanson Bridgett LLP

Robins Kaplan LLP

Tucker Ellis LLP

UB Greensfelder LLP

Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP

Herrick Feinstein LLP

Section 2: Magic Circle Firms

Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP

Section 3: Non-AMLAW Firms

A&L Goodbody LLP

Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C.

Aleshire & Wynder, LLP

Archer & Greiner, P.C.

Arthur Cox LLP

Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP

Bailey & Glasser LLP

Bass Berry & Sims PLC

Bedell Cristin

Bennett Jones LLP

Berger Montague PC

Bird & Bird

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Callagy Law PC

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C.

Clayton Utz

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP

Corr Cronin LLP

Crowe & Dunlevy, APC

Davis & Campbell L.L.C.

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP

Dilworth Paxson LLP

Drummond Woodsum & MacMahon, P.A.

Elmore Patent Law Group, PC

Farella Braun & Martel LLP

Farnan LLP

Flaster/Greenberg P.C.

Foliart, Huff, Ottaway and Bottom, APC

FordHarrison LLP

Foster Garvey PC

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

Frier Levitt

Gibbons P.C.

Gilbert LLP

Goodmans, LLP

Goodwin Procter (UK) LLP

Gray Reed

Groom Law Group, Chartered

Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.

Hall & Wilcox

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

HeplerBroom, LLC

Heslin Rothenberg Farley & Mesiti P.C.

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP

Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C.

Hunter, Smith & Davis, LLP

Ivey, McClellan, Siegmund, Brumbaugh & McDonough, LLP

Jackson Kelly PLLC

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Jingtian & Gongcheng

Jones Walker LLP

Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP

Kitch Drutchas Wagner Valitutti & Sherbrook, P.C.

KTBS Law LLP

Landis Rath & Cobb LLP

Levene, Neale, Bender, Yoo & Golubchik L.L.P.

Lewis Rice LLC

Liebert Cassidy Whitmore

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP

Manning Gross & Massenburg LLP

Maples Group

McCarthy Tetrault LLP

McDermott Will & Schulte

McDonald Hopkins LLC

McKool Smith, P.C.

McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC

Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP

MWH Law Group LLP

Ogden Murphy Wallace, PLLC

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP

Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP

Parsons Behle & Latimer

Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz LLP

Pietrantoni Mendez & Alvarez LLC

Porter Hedges LLP

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C.

Potter Anderson & Corroon, LLP

Poyner Spruill LLP

Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC

Quicker Law, LLC

Ray Quinney & Nebeker P.C.

Rayburn Cooper & Durham, P.A.

Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.

Rivkin Radler LLP

Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, PC

Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky, P.A.

Shrum & Associates PC

Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan, L.L.P.

Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox P.L.L.C.

Stikeman Elliott LLP

Stokes Lawrence, P.S.

Stris & Maher LLP

Sullivan & Worcester LLP

Taylor Duma LLP

Torys LLP

Turkel Cuva Barrios, PA

Varnum LLP

Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey PLLC

White and Williams LLP

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.

Willcox & Savage, P.C.

William Fry LLP

Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ae89ul

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.