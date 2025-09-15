Festi hf.: Buyback program week 37

In week 37 2025, Festi purchased in total 130,000 own shares for total amount of 39,600,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 37 8.9.2025 13:16:34 50.000 305 15.250.000 37 9.9.2025 13:36:29 30.000 305 9.150.000 37 10.9.2025 13:43:37 50.000 304 15.200.000 130.000 39.600.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 1,901,226 own shares or 0.61% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,785,000 own shares for 534,710,000 ISK and holds today 2,031,226 own shares or 0.65% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).