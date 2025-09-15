Revolutionising Sustainable Construction: DesertBoard’s Palm Waste Innovation Debuts at Architect@Work Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesertBoard, the UAE-based innovator in sustainable building materials, will make its European debut at Architect@Work Hamburg (17–18 September, Hall B7), presenting its flagship innovation, Palm Strand Board (PSB®). Featured within Europe’s leading curated platform for architectural innovation, PSB® will be introduced to architects, interior designers, and specifiers seeking sustainable materials that drive the transformation of the built environment.

This showcase follows extensive research collaboration with Abu Dhabi University and DesertBoard’s recognition as a four-time winner at the Global iF Design Awards 2025 in Hamburg.

Turning Palm Waste into Next-Generation Materials

PSB® is manufactured from recycled palm fronds, transforming an abundant natural by-product into a renewable, high-performance alternative to MDF, particleboard, and plywood. By turning waste into a resource, DesertBoard prevents methane emissions and creates carbon credit potential, directly supporting Europe’s climate neutrality ambition of a 55% emissions reduction by 2030.

The innovation was validated in the Palm Leaves Research Paper (2025), first published at Imperial College London and developed with Abu Dhabi University. The study confirmed that PSB®:

Withstands 16% higher compressive force compared to MDF (50% reduction) and particleboard (44.5%).

(50% reduction) and particleboard (44.5%). Demonstrates the lowest thermal conductivity of tested panels , improving insulation in line with EU energy-efficiency directives.

, improving insulation in line with EU energy-efficiency directives. Achieves a water contact angle of 72°, significantly higher than MDF (50.2°) and plywood (65°), confirming superior resistance to moisture.

(50.2°) and plywood (65°), confirming superior resistance to moisture. Contains zero formaldehyde, aligning with European health and safety standards for indoor use

“We developed this research to assess both performance and potential,” said Dr. Omar Chaalal, Professor of Chemical Engineering at Abu Dhabi University. “The results confirmed that PSB® meets and exceeds benchmarks in durability, warping resistance, and critically, its ability to withstand heat and moisture. More importantly, it is a material that embodies the urgent need for circular construction and sustainable design solutions.”

“From an architectural, design, and civil engineering perspective, PSB® demonstrates excellent load-bearing stability and performs well in arid, high-temperature environments,” added Dr. Mai El-Basel. “DesertBoard’s PSB® is a practical and scalable material that aligns perfectly with and supports Europe’s climate neutrality targets. These targets aim for an economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions reduction target by 2050 compared to 1990 of at least 55% including emissions and removals.”

Aligning with Architect@Work’s Theme: Transformation

This year’s A@W Hamburg theme, “Transformation”, highlights adaptive reuse, renovation, and sustainable building practices. PSB® directly contributes to this vision — providing architects with a material that enables renovation, conversion, and circular construction while preserving cultural and environmental integrity.

“Architect@Work is the ideal platform to present PSB® to European architects, designers and building innovators and building innovators,” said Kamal Farah, Director at DesertBoard. “It is where innovation meets design, and our recognition by both Abu Dhabi University’s research and the iF Design Awards proves PSB® is ready to support Europe’s transformation towards sustainable building.”

Beyond laboratory testing, the research has already been extended into real-world design applications. Interior Design students at Abu Dhabi University developed furniture prototypes such as chairs and partitions using PSB®, validating its strength, versatility, and aesthetic potential. This applied innovation demonstrates PSB®’s readiness for both architectural and design markets worldwide.

Global Recognition: Four iF Design Awards

Earlier this year, DesertBoard became the first GCC company in the history of the iF Awards to win four titles in Building Technology & Construction Materials. DesertBoard was honoured with:

Best Sustainable Building Material

Best Sustainable Building Panel

Best Sustainable Door Core

Best Fire-Rated Sustainable Door

The iF Design Awards, judged by an international jury of 131 design experts from 23 countries, recognised DesertBoard’s pioneering role in redefining the construction industry with PSB®.

Award-Winning Applications

PSB® has already proven itself in high-profile projects, including the “On Weaving” Pavilion — a modular structure built from 1,316 PSB® panels. The pavilion received the inaugural AlMusalla Prize at the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 in Saudi Arabia and was showcased in Vienna at the Vienna Biennale in August 2025, highlighting PSB®’s adaptability in architecture that combines sustainability, cultural resonance, and innovative design.

From Regional Debut to European Expansion

Following its showcase at the Saudi Wood Expo, DesertBoard plans to expand into European markets, where the demand for sustainable, non-timber alternatives continues to grow in line with EU green building standards and circular economy goals.

Meet DesertBoard at Architect@Work Hamburg – Hall B7, Hamburg Messe, 17–18 September 2025.

For more information about Palm Strand Board and its applications, visit:

