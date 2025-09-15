Practical Tools for Internal Communication Leaders | Communicating Through Change, Crisis & Uncertainty (Online Event: Oct 22nd - Oct 23rd, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communicating Through Change, Crisis & Uncertainty: Practical Tools for Internal Communication Leaders (Oct 22nd - Oct 23rd, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Communicators are expected to achieve more in less time amid heightened stakes. Whether you're handling a crisis, steering organizational change, or encountering employee resistance, your communication strategy can make the difference between success and failure.
Join to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, HR professionals, and communication specialists, and take your organization's communication strategies to new heights.
About This Crisis & Change Communications Strategies Event
This virtual event is your go-to training for mastering high-impact messaging, stakeholder engagement, and leadership alignment in high-pressure moments.
Gain practical insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your communication tools to:
- Respond rapidly and effectively to evolving crises
- Navigate mergers, layoffs, leadership shifts, and restructuring
- Align internal and external messaging under pressure
- Build employee trust during change
- Manage reputational risks across digital channels
- Craft resilient, human-centered communication strategies
- Compare strategies with industry standards
Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Event
- Gain exclusive access to practical presentations featuring real-world crisis and change communication strategies from leading professionals.
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs.
- Gain guaranteed extensive instruction on using data and analytics to enhance internal communication strategies.
- Get real-time answers to your most pressing questions about interpreting metrics and turning insights into action.
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders, and consultants involved in:
- Crisis Communications
- Internal Communications
- Corporate Communications
- Employee Communications
- Public Relations
- Digital Communications
- Marketing Communications
- Change Communications
- Executive Communications
- HR Communications
- Brand Communications
- Content Strategy
- Strategic Communications
- Employee Experience
- Digital Employee Experience
- Risk Communications
Key Topics Covered:
Session 1: October 22 - 10/22/2025
- 11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome
- Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie
- 11:10 am - 11:55 am - Workshop: Building Your Crisis-to-Change Communication Playbook
- Delitha Morrow Coles, Change Communications Consultant - Delitha Morrow Coles LLC
- 11:55 am - 12:40 pm - Workshop: From Clicks to Connections: Harnessing Synthetic Emotions for Ethical, Emotion-Driven Marketing
- Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder - Human Driven AI
- 12:40 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: Leading Through the Unknown: How Communicators Navigate Disruption and Change
- Moderator: Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie
- Amira Barger, MBA, CVA, CFRE, Executive Vice President, Communications, Change Management & DEI Advisory - Edelman
- Kirsten Laaspere, Director, Corporate Communications - Akamai Technologies
- Kevin Israel, Associate Director of Crisis Communications and Reputation Management - Verizon
- Michelle Geib, Manager, Internal Communications - Chamberlain Group
- 1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!
Session 2: October 23 - 10/23/2025
- 11:00 am - 11:15 am - Chairperson's Welcome
- Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie
- 11:15 am - 11:40 am - Case Study: The Daily Campaign: Rethinking Leadership Communication
- Daron Christopher, Senior Director - Speechwriting and Executive Communications - Bully Pulpit International
- 11:40 am - 12:05 pm - Case Study: Managing Resistance: Communication Lessons from a Challenging Rollout
- Nicole Cicottii Oseguera, Internal Communications Manager - Axiom Space
- 12:05 pm - 12:30 pm - Case Study: Communications that Build Trust Through Uncertainty
- Brittany Hall, Experience & Enablement Leader, People & Communities (HR) - Cisco
- 12:30 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: Designing Communication Strategies That Adapt as Conditions Evolve
- Moderator: Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie
- Judy Rakowsky, Managing Director Strategic Communications - Liberty Square Group
- Sarah Smith, Head/VP, Global Employee Communications - Yahoo!
- Rachel Catanach, SVP, Senior Partner & General Manager - Fleishman Hillard
- Maria Potepalova, Associate Director of Integrated Communications - North Carolina State University
- 1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!
Speakers
Judy Rakowsky
Managing Director, Strategic Communications - Liberty Square Group
Kevin Israel
Associate Director of Crisis Communications and Reputation Management - Verizon
Kirsten Laaspere
Director, Corporate Communications - Akamai Technologies
Michelle Geib
Manager, Internal Communications - Chamberlain Group
Nicole Cicottii Oseguera
Internal Communications Manager - Axiom Space
Sarah Smith
Head/VP, Global Employee Communications - Yahoo!
Brittany Hall
Experience & Enablement Leader, People & Communities (HR) - Cisco
Amira Barger, MBA, CVA, CFRE
Executive Vice President, Communications, Change Management & DEI Advisory - Edelman
Daron Christopher
Senior Director - Speechwriting and Executive Communications - Bully Pulpit International
Jennifer Jones-Mitchell
Founder - Human Driven AI
Rachel Catanach
SVP, Senior Partner & General Manager - Fleishman Hillard
Delitha Morrow Coles
Change Communications Consultant - Delitha Morrow Coles LLC
Caitlin Harper
Founder - Commcoterie
Maria Potepalova
Associate Director of Integrated Communications - North Carolina State University
