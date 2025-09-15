Practical Tools for Internal Communication Leaders | Communicating Through Change, Crisis & Uncertainty (Online Event: Oct 22nd - Oct 23rd, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communicating Through Change, Crisis & Uncertainty: Practical Tools for Internal Communication Leaders (Oct 22nd - Oct 23rd, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Communicators are expected to achieve more in less time amid heightened stakes. Whether you're handling a crisis, steering organizational change, or encountering employee resistance, your communication strategy can make the difference between success and failure.

Join to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, HR professionals, and communication specialists, and take your organization's communication strategies to new heights.

About This Crisis & Change Communications Strategies Event

This virtual event is your go-to training for mastering high-impact messaging, stakeholder engagement, and leadership alignment in high-pressure moments.

Gain practical insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your communication tools to:

Respond rapidly and effectively to evolving crises

Navigate mergers, layoffs, leadership shifts, and restructuring

Align internal and external messaging under pressure

Build employee trust during change

Manage reputational risks across digital channels

Craft resilient, human-centered communication strategies

Compare strategies with industry standards

Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Event

Gain exclusive access to practical presentations featuring real-world crisis and change communication strategies from leading professionals.

Certificate of attendance for CEUs.

Gain guaranteed extensive instruction on using data and analytics to enhance internal communication strategies.

Get real-time answers to your most pressing questions about interpreting metrics and turning insights into action.

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders, and consultants involved in:

Crisis Communications

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Public Relations

Digital Communications

Marketing Communications

Change Communications

Executive Communications

HR Communications

Brand Communications

Content Strategy

Strategic Communications

Employee Experience

Digital Employee Experience

Risk Communications

Key Topics Covered:

Session 1: October 22 - 10/22/2025

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie

11:10 am - 11:55 am - Workshop: Building Your Crisis-to-Change Communication Playbook Delitha Morrow Coles, Change Communications Consultant - Delitha Morrow Coles LLC

11:55 am - 12:40 pm - Workshop: From Clicks to Connections: Harnessing Synthetic Emotions for Ethical, Emotion-Driven Marketing Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder - Human Driven AI

12:40 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: Leading Through the Unknown: How Communicators Navigate Disruption and Change Moderator: Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie Amira Barger, MBA, CVA, CFRE, Executive Vice President, Communications, Change Management & DEI Advisory - Edelman Kirsten Laaspere, Director, Corporate Communications - Akamai Technologies Kevin Israel, Associate Director of Crisis Communications and Reputation Management - Verizon Michelle Geib, Manager, Internal Communications - Chamberlain Group

1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

Session 2: October 23 - 10/23/2025

11:00 am - 11:15 am - Chairperson's Welcome Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie

11:15 am - 11:40 am - Case Study: The Daily Campaign: Rethinking Leadership Communication Daron Christopher, Senior Director - Speechwriting and Executive Communications - Bully Pulpit International

11:40 am - 12:05 pm - Case Study: Managing Resistance: Communication Lessons from a Challenging Rollout Nicole Cicottii Oseguera, Internal Communications Manager - Axiom Space

12:05 pm - 12:30 pm - Case Study: Communications that Build Trust Through Uncertainty Brittany Hall, Experience & Enablement Leader, People & Communities (HR) - Cisco

12:30 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: Designing Communication Strategies That Adapt as Conditions Evolve Moderator: Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie Judy Rakowsky, Managing Director Strategic Communications - Liberty Square Group Sarah Smith, Head/VP, Global Employee Communications - Yahoo! Rachel Catanach, SVP, Senior Partner & General Manager - Fleishman Hillard Maria Potepalova, Associate Director of Integrated Communications - North Carolina State University

1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

Speakers

Judy Rakowsky

Managing Director, Strategic Communications - Liberty Square Group

Kevin Israel

Associate Director of Crisis Communications and Reputation Management - Verizon

Kirsten Laaspere

Director, Corporate Communications - Akamai Technologies

Michelle Geib

Manager, Internal Communications - Chamberlain Group

Nicole Cicottii Oseguera

Internal Communications Manager - Axiom Space

Sarah Smith

Head/VP, Global Employee Communications - Yahoo!

Brittany Hall

Experience & Enablement Leader, People & Communities (HR) - Cisco

Amira Barger, MBA, CVA, CFRE

Executive Vice President, Communications, Change Management & DEI Advisory - Edelman

Daron Christopher

Senior Director - Speechwriting and Executive Communications - Bully Pulpit International

Jennifer Jones-Mitchell

Founder - Human Driven AI

Rachel Catanach

SVP, Senior Partner & General Manager - Fleishman Hillard

Delitha Morrow Coles

Change Communications Consultant - Delitha Morrow Coles LLC

Caitlin Harper

Founder - Commcoterie

Maria Potepalova

Associate Director of Integrated Communications - North Carolina State University

