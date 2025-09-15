Bio Butadiene Market Projected to Reach a Valuation of USD 75.54 Million by 2032, Owing to Surging Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bio Butadiene Market (Bio-Butadien-Markt) Size was valued at USD 35.06 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 75.54 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.07% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Propelling Automotive and Tire Industry Drives the Market Growth

The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles continues to drive this trend as bio-based synthetic rubber is in line with the sustainability objectives of vehicle manufacturers and contributes to the transition to greener manufacturing. Rising automotive and tire industry is a key driver for bio-butadiene market as bio-butadiene based synthetic rubber is now used more for tire production. Amid the global momentum around sustainable vehicles and green materials, car manufacturers are exploring substitutes to petrochemical-based materials in a bid to lower their carbon emissions.





The U.S. Bio Butadiene market size was USD 6.06million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.13 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.27% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Federal and state efforts have funded work in renewable chemical manufacturing and the creation of sustainable supply chains. Government agencies are collaborating with private companies to increase the scale of bio-butadiene production and diminish the dependency on fossil fuels. Such attempts are anticipated to add competitiveness to U.S. bio-butadiene in the international market.

By Product Type, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Segment Held the Largest Share of About 40% in 2024

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) segment held the largest share of about 40% in 2024 due to the good performance of SBR in abrasion resistance, hardness, and workability, among other things, and it is widely used in the tire field and other rubber products. Biobased ABS is experiencing high demand as bio-based ABS provides eco-friendly, lightweight, and impact-resistant materials, which are used in automotive, electronics, and consumer goods, among others.

By Production Process, Ethanol-Based Catalytic Process Segment Accounted for 56.4% Market Share in 2024

The Ethanol-Based Catalytic Process accounts for 56.4% of the market share in 2024 for its scalability and mature supply chains of ethanol, and cost advantages, dumb it the desirable approach for industrial production.

By Source, Petroleum-based Butadiene Dominates with a 72.8% Share in the Market

The petroleum-based butadiene segment is leading the market with a 72.8% share due to its mature infrastructure, predictability, and lower short-term costs of production. Bio-based butadiene is the fastest-growing type owing to the increasingly stringent environmental regulations, corporate targets for sustainability, and consumer preference for bio-based materials from fossil to bio-based methods.

By Application, Tires & Auto Parts Segment Led the Market in 2024

Tires & Auto Parts segment led the market due to the rising eco-friendly tire and synthetic rubber demand from high-end vehicles, leading to long-term consumption. Adhesives & Sealants segment is the fastest growing application as there is a surging demand in the construction and industrial sectors for sustainable, bio-based materials to comply with environmental regulations while improving performance in coatings and adhesives.

By Region, Europe Dominated the Market in 2024 with Approximately 51.07% Share; North America is the Fastest Growth Region

Europe held the largest Bio Butadiene Market Share in 2024, around 51.07% 2024 owing to strict environmental rules, combined with the large production of automobiles. Germany and France are among the countries at the vanguard, rolling out policies to encourage the use of materials that can be grown and replaced in the manufacturing process.

The North America region is the fastest-growing market. The growth is driven by technological developments and robust chemical production infrastructure, and is experiencing significant gains. Recent advances also illustrated potential research and development investments to improve the performance of bio-butadiene processes.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Michelin, in collaboration with IFP Energies Nouvelles (IFPEN) and Axens, inaugurated the first industrial-scale demonstration plant for producing bio-based butadiene at Michelin’s site in Bassens, near Bordeaux, France.

Michelin, in collaboration with IFP Energies Nouvelles (IFPEN) and Axens, inaugurated the first industrial-scale demonstration plant for producing bio-based butadiene at Michelin’s site in Bassens, near Bordeaux, France. In July 2025, Zeon Corporation commenced the construction of a demonstration plant in Japan to produce bio-based butadiene. This initiative is part of Zeon's strategy to diversify its product portfolio and meet the increasing demand for sustainable materials in the automotive and rubber industries.

