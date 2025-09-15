Aerospace Composites Industry Dynamics and Competition Analysis 2025-2030 Featuring Profiles of Hexcel, Toray Industries, Teijin, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical Group and More

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Composites Market by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Ceramic Fiber), Matrix Type (Polymer Matrix Composite, Metal Matrix Composite, Ceramic Matrix Composite), Manufacturing Process, Aircraft Type, Applications & Region - Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aerospace composites market is poised to expand significantly, growing from an estimated USD 30.3 billion in 2025 to USD 53.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12%. Key market drivers include the increasing need for lightweight, high-performance materials in aviation and space exploration.

Polymer matrix composites (PMCs) hold the largest market share by value. Their exceptional performance characteristics, including a high strength-to-weight ratio and superior fatigue resistance, make them ideal for aircraft structural components. PMCs significantly enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, providing excellent corrosion resistance and design flexibility. Innovations in resin systems and manufacturing techniques such as out-of-autoclave curing and automated fiber placement are propelling their use in both commercial and military aviation platforms.

The lay-up manufacturing process ranks third in value within the aerospace composites market. This versatile method remains prominent for its ability to produce complex parts with different fiber orientations. Popular for large, custom components like fairings and panels, recent improvements in automation and tooling have bolstered the efficiency and quality of lay-up processes, maintaining their significance even in modern aircraft development.

Europe is set to lead the aerospace composites market throughout the forecast period. The region's position is strengthened by substantial investment in material R&D and robust aerospace enterprises like Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Dassault Aviation. Government and private sector spending on space exploration, coupled with the growth of the tourism and air travel industries, is escalating the demand for commercial aircraft. Collaborative initiatives such as Clean Sky and Horizon Europe are advancing the development of next-gen, sustainable composites, reinforcing Europe's hub status.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the Aerospace Composites Market by fiber type, matrix type, manufacturing process, aircraft type, application, and region. It analyzes key growth influencers like drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Moreover, company profiles, business strategies, partnerships, and innovations are discussed to provide stakeholders with actionable insights and market positioning guidance.

Notable companies studied include Syensqo, Toray Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin, SGL Carbon, Spirit AeroSystems, Materion, Lee Aerospace, General Dynamics, 3M, FDC Composites, Avior Produits Integres, Collins Aerospace, and Aernnova Aerospace.

Reasons to Buy

This report provides stakeholders with forecasts and in-depth analysis of the aerospace composites market, aiding in strategic planning and competitive positioning. It covers:

Key market drivers and opportunities, such as the rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft.

Restraints, including recyclability challenges and global trade disruptions.

Insights into product development, innovation, and market expansion.

Competitive assessment of major players and emerging startups.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 356 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 30.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 53.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for New Generation Fuel-Efficient Air Fleet Rising Demand for Structural and Performance-Driven Advanced Composites in Aerospace Applications High Demand for Lightweight Composites from Aerospace Manufacturers

Challenges Recycling of Composite Materials Liquidity Crunch Plaguing Airlines

Opportunities Reduction in Cost of Carbon Fibers Development of Advanced Software Tools for Aerospace Composites Increased Demand for Commercial Aircraft



Case Studies

Case Study 1: Velocity Composites Expands into US Market and Supports GKN Aerostructures

Case Study 2: GKN Aerospace and GE Aerospace Extend Partnership for Aeroengine Development and Production

Case Study 3: Hexcel Introduces Latest Hextow Carbon Fiber Innovation

Company Profiles

