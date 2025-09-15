Sampo plc, press release, 15 September 2025 at 12:20 pm EEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (the United States) OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE OR TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Sampo announces tender offers for its outstanding Tier 2 notes and plans to issue new Tier 1 notes

Sampo plc has announced tender offers for its outstanding subordinated notes due in 2052 and 2049, in each case subject to the conditions described in attached Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 15 September 2025 (the Tender Offer Memorandum). The maximum amount payable for notes purchased pursuant to the tender offers (including all accrued interest) is capped at EUR 300 million and subject to, amongst other things, the successful completion of the offering of EUR 300 million of a new series of euro-denominated fixed rate reset perpetual restricted tier 1 notes, as further discussed in the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The tender offer and planned new issuance are part of Sampo Group’s ordinary capital management actions as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Please refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum and the attached stock exchange release (the Launch Announcement) which the company has published today on the website of the London Stock Exchange plc, for further information on the tender offers.

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

The principal media

www.sampo.com



DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum. No offer or invitation to acquire any notes is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement, the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.

Attachment