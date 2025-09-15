Bitcoin Holds at $116K, Cardano Awaits ETF Decision, BullZilla Advances in September 2025 Presale

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market in late 2025 is experiencing pivotal developments. Bitcoin is consolidating at $116,000, Cardano is moving toward clarity on a potential ETF approval, and BullZilla’s presale is progressing steadily, drawing attention with its scarcity-driven design. For investors monitoring September’s market activity, these updates highlight how digital assets are evolving through both institutional and community-driven momentum.

This month has become a proving ground, with conviction projects like BullZilla ($BZIL), Bitcoin, and Cardano shaping the direction of digital assets. The September 2025 presale landscape underscores the role of scarcity, trust, and adoption in defining market growth.

BullZilla ($BZIL): Forged in Fire, Rising in Scarcity

BullZilla is building momentum through unique mechanics designed to reward long-term holders. At the core of its model sits the Roar Burn Mechanism, a deflationary process that reduces supply every time the project advances through a new chapter of its storyline. Unlike typical token burns, each burn is turned into a Roar Surge—a live event that builds community participation and signals scarcity.







The Power of the Roar Burn Mechanism

Every burn removes $BZIL from circulation, shrinking supply and naturally impacting the value of the remaining tokens. This creates a deflationary loop: fewer tokens, higher demand, and stronger conviction. The Roar Burn is structured to convert each milestone into both a price driver and a cultural moment, keeping holders engaged throughout BullZilla’s journey.

The HODL Furnace: Turning Paper Hands into Diamond Claws

BullZilla’s staking system, the HODL Furnace, offers 70% APY to holders who lock their tokens. This rewards consistent participation while discouraging quick exits. The model integrates vesting, so longer staking periods deliver stronger returns. By combining deflationary burns with incentivized staking, BullZilla has created a dual framework of scarcity and loyalty.

Current Presale Status

Stage: 2nd (“Dead Wallets Don’t Lie”)

2nd (“Dead Wallets Don’t Lie”) Phase: 2C

2C Price: $0.00004575

$0.00004575 Raised: Over $362,000

Over $362,000 Token Holders: 1,254+



This progress reflects the structured growth of a presale designed to reward early commitment.

How to Buy BullZilla Coins

Set up a Web3 wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Fund it with Ethereum purchased from an exchange like Coinbase or Binance. Then, connect the wallet to the official BullZilla presale portal, swap ETH for $BZIL, and secure an allocation. Once the presale concludes, tokens will be claimable on Ethereum’s blockchain.

BullZilla applies its mechanics to combine tokenomics with community-driven engagement. The Roar Burn highlights scarcity, while the HODL Furnace reinforces loyalty. Together, they create a framework aimed at sustaining long-term growth.

Investment Scenario: $10,000 in BullZilla at Presale Price

An allocation of $10,000 into BullZilla at its current presale price of $0.00004575 secures approximately 218,579,235 $BZIL tokens. If BullZilla reaches $0.01, the value of this position would climb to nearly $2.18 million. At $0.05, the holding could increase to around $10.9 million. In addition, staking through the HODL Furnace provides a 70% APY, allowing returns to compound during the presale journey.

This combination of deflationary burns, incentivized staking, and scarcity-driven growth demonstrates why the project is gaining attention in September 2025.

Bitcoin: Cooling After Touching $116K

Bitcoin remains a benchmark of market sentiment, briefly reclaiming $116,000 with a 1.5% daily surge. Data from CryptoQuant, however, shows eight of ten bull indicators have flipped bearish.

Metrics such as the MVRV-Z score, network activity, and stablecoin liquidity point toward short-term weakness, while demand growth and technical momentum remain positive. The Bull Score Index, at 20–30, reflects this cooling. Analysts recall that April’s bearish alignment preceded a correction to $75,000, while July’s bullish cluster drove Bitcoin to $122,800.

At just 6.8% below its all-time high, analysts see this as a seasonal correction rather than a structural downturn. Many expect the cycle to extend into early 2026, suggesting potential for another rally once momentum rebuilds.

Cardano: The ETF Battle Ahead

Cardano, trading at $0.8759 with a market cap of $31.29 billion, continues to focus on scalability and low fees. Its near-term narrative is dominated by speculation around a potential ETF.

An ETF could open institutional gateways, boost liquidity, and accelerate adoption. However, approval is not guaranteed. Regulators remain cautious toward proof-of-stake networks, citing questions around staking yields and decentralization.

Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem is growing but still trails Ethereum. For ETF approval by 2026, regulatory clarity, institutional demand, and broader staking acceptance must align. If successful, ADA’s market position could strengthen significantly.





Conclusion: September Developments Shape Market Momentum

As September 2025 progresses, the market highlights three major storylines: BullZilla’s presale advancements, Bitcoin’s cooling momentum after reaching $116,000, and Cardano’s positioning around ETF approval. Together, these developments mark a critical moment for investors assessing the evolving digital asset landscape.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bullzilla. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher.

