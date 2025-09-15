Diverticulitis Disease Markets and Competition Analysis Report Featuring 48 Companies - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diverticulitis Disease - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Diverticulitis Disease was estimated at US$1.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Diverticulitis Disease market.







The growth in the diverticulitis disease market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders associated with aging populations and dietary changes, particularly in urbanized areas. Advances in diagnostic imaging technologies and increased access to colonoscopy screenings are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnoses, expanding the base of treated patients. Changes in clinical guidelines emphasizing conservative management have increased the role of pharmaceuticals, creating opportunities for drug manufacturers.

Simultaneously, the expansion of minimally invasive surgical techniques has boosted the demand for surgical instruments and robotic systems. Growing patient awareness, combined with greater health literacy and demand for outpatient care, is reshaping the way diverticulitis is managed across healthcare settings.

The development of new pharmaceutical agents targeting inflammation and gut microbiota modulation is also fueling innovation in the treatment pipeline. Moreover, the integration of gastrointestinal care into broader chronic disease management frameworks is reinforcing its strategic importance within global healthcare systems.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Medications Treatment segment, which is expected to reach US$666.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.8%. The Surgery Treatment segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $489.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.3% CAGR to reach $542.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Digestive Disorders Drives Market for Diverticulitis Treatment

Aging Global Population Spurs Growth in Diverticulitis Diagnoses and Therapies

Increasing Use of Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques Strengthens Treatment Options

Advances in Imaging and Diagnostic Tools Propel Early Detection Rates

Growing Awareness Campaigns Highlight Disease Management and Drive Patient Volumes

Lifestyle Changes and Poor Dietary Habits Sustain Disease Incidence

High Demand for Personalized Medicine Expands Market for Targeted Therapies

Availability of Advanced Antibiotics Enhances Recovery Outcomes and Drives Adoption

Integration of AI and Predictive Analytics in Diagnostics Generates Growth Potential

Increased Healthcare Spending in Developing Regions Expands Access to Treatment

Innovation in Biologic and Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Strengthens Pipeline Prospects

Recurrence Prevention Strategies Drive Demand for Long-Term Management Therapies

