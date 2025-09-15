Team One Announces Submissions Call for the Seventh Annual Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Legacy Lab , Team One’s award-winning think tank and strategic consultancy, initiated its submission call for the seventh annual Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship. This initiative seeks to identify and support the next wave of legacy-makers–those who combine innovative business solutions with a commitment to driving lasting, positive change. The chosen recipient will be awarded $15,000 to offset educational expenses, enabling them to focus on their mission of transforming industries and uplifting communities.

Building on an established tradition, the scholarship will spotlight a BIPOC student who demonstrates exceptional potential. It aims to recognize individuals who possess not only a vision to imagine a better world but also the drive and skill to bring their ideas to life. This opportunity is designed for those rare changemakers who are already taking concrete steps to challenge the status quo and make an influential impact.

"The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship is not just about financial support. It's fuel for the next generation of leaders who aspire to shape the future," said Julie Michael, CEO at Team One. "With each year, I'm increasingly awestruck by the caliber of our scholarship applicants. Their ambitions, passion, and demonstrated ability to transform aspirations into meaningful social impact are remarkable. These young leaders are not just dreaming of a better future––they're actively engineering it. And we are focused on supporting these next-gen leaders through our scholarship program."

Last year’s Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship was awarded to JahWill Fannings, a 2025 graduate of Georgia Tech who majored in business administration and management, and founded Flowst8, an AI-powered tool designed to assist musicians with managing their workflow process. In addition to running his own recording studio, Jah Studios, he continues to support talented artists and to refine his craft as a music producer and singer-songwriter.

"Without this support, finishing my time at Georgia Tech would’ve been nearly impossible,” said Fannings. “This scholarship didn’t just lift a financial weight; it gave me the freedom and confidence to pursue my dreams without the constant stress of survival. It gave me time, clarity, and the backing of people who believed in what I was building. I used to think scholarships weren’t for people like me––creators, builders, nontraditional students. But The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship changed that. Now, as I launch Flowst8, an AI productivity tool for creatives, I do it with the belief that my vision matters. This scholarship didn’t just help me stay in school. It helped me stay in motion."

Scholarship funds are intended as an investment in ongoing education to help the selected student achieve a personal ambition and to subsidize school-related expenses. To be eligible, applicants must identify as a BIPOC student and be enrolled in an undergraduate, graduate or doctoral program at a college, university, or similarly accredited institution in the United States. The application process requires a video submission (up to five minutes) addressing questions about the applicant’s field of study, contributions to their community and/or field, and aspirations post-graduation. The deadline to apply is Monday, October 20, 2025, by 9:00 a.m. PT.

The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving. For more information on The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship and application requirements, visit Givingback.org/legacy-lab-scholarship.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital, and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands achieve their highest aspirations in the modern media landscape. With more than 400 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Barclays Investment Bank, The RealReal, HKS Architects, Metabo HPT, KB Home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc., and Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture, which encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com .

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB

Launched by Team One in 2012, The Legacy Lab is a Los Angeles–based think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. It focuses on ambitious leaders: remarkable individuals who have succeeded in making their brands enduringly unique, inspiring, and influential—even as the times, technology, and competition change around them. The Legacy Lab includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy, which helps brands build legacies with the understanding that aspirational brands endure over time and have lasting value, as well as The Legacy Lab Foundation—a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. The Legacy Lab is an enterprise of Team One. For more information, visit The Legacy Lab and follow all the latest learnings on LinkedIn .

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB FOUNDATION

The Legacy Lab Foundation is a nonprofit part of Team One’s Legacy Lab, created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a lasting difference in the world. Since 2019, it has been presenting a scholarship to students who represent the next generation of legacy makers. The scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, a Los Angeles–based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving. To learn more about The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship, visit Givingback.org/legacy-lab-scholarship .