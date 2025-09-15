Outlook for the GPU Servers Market 2025-2030: AI Advancements and Supportive Initiatives Drive Explosive Growth

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPU Server Market by Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), Form Factor (Rack-mounted Server, Blade Server, Tower Server), Function (Training, Inference), Cooling Technology, Application, End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global GPU server market is poised to expand from USD 171.47 billion in 2025 to USD 730.56 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 33.6% over the forecast period. This robust growth is underpinned by the increased adoption of cloud-based AI solutions across diverse industries, the proliferation of machine learning and deep learning algorithms, and the promising applications of AI in the healthcare sector

Furthermore, escalating investments in data centers by cloud service providers are significantly fostering market expansion. As virtual environments prevail, data centers equipped with GPU servers are anticipated to manage heavier computational loads, providing seamless and responsive virtual experiences. The surge of the Metaverse and VR applications introduces additional opportunities for the GPU server industry.

Rack-Mounted Server Segment: Dominant Form Factor by 2030

The rack-mounted server segment is projected to dominate the GPU server market by form factor in 2030. These servers exhibit extensive adoption across large data centers, facilitating complex AI-based workloads. Rack-mounted servers convert GPU servers into high-density computing units, optimizing scalability and space utilization. This segment meets the requirements of AI training, data analytics, and HPC workloads, accommodating multiple GPUs within a chassis. The demand surge for large-scale AI models necessitates space-efficient infrastructures in hyperscale and enterprise data centers with improved thermal and power management. The rack-mount GPU servers are likely to sustain their appeal amidst the scaling dimensions of AI and cloud computing capacities.

Cloud Service Providers: Leading End-User Industry

During the forecast period, the cloud service providers segment is anticipated to secure the largest market share. These providers excel in processing intricate data sets originating from IoT devices, social media platforms, and enterprise applications. The widespread integration of AI technologies across various sectors amplifies the demand for AI-driven cloud services. GPU servers empower these providers to analyze and process substantial data volumes at unprecedented speeds. Leading CSPs like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud significantly invest in GPU-enabled infrastructure to host compute-intensive applications such as AI/ML training, deep learning, data analytics, and high-end rendering, driven by a pressing need for efficient, agile, and scalable compute power.

U.S.: A Key Market in North America

By 2030, the US is expected to dominate the GPU server market in North America, driven by advancements in AI technologies, a supportive ecosystem, and favorable government initiatives. The region witnesses an increased adoption of AI technologies owing to continuous improvements in AI algorithms, which enable more businesses to integrate AI solutions. The burgeoning demand for powerful GPU servers to manage intensive computational tasks propels this growth. Market leaders like Dell Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, headquartered in the US, further fuel market expansion.

Research Coverage

This report categorizes the GPU server market by cooling technology (air, liquid, hybrid), form factor (rack-mounted, blade, tower servers), function (training, inference), deployment (on-premises, cloud-based), application (generative AI, machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision), end-user industry (cloud service providers, enterprises, government organizations), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World). The report outlines the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities determining the GPU server market trajectory and forecasts outcomes through 2030.

Notable market players include NVIDIA Corporation, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, Huawei Technologies, IBM, H3C Technologies, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, and INSPUR. The study offers a comprehensive competitive analysis of these key players, including company profiles, recent developments, and strategic initiatives.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 $171.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 $730.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Proliferation of Connected Devices Increasing Adoption of Machine Learning and Deep Learning Algorithms Shift Toward Cloud-Based AI Solutions

Restraints Shortage of Hardware Experts and Skilled Workforce Power Consumption and Cooling Challenges for High-Density AI Servers

Opportunities Deployment of AI Across Global Healthcare Systems Increasing Investments in Data Centers by Cloud Service Providers Emergence of Metaverse and VR

Challenges Data Security and Privacy Concerns



