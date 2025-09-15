High-Level Disinfection Services Market Review 2020-2025 and Forecast to 2030: How Ambulatory Care Expansion Drives Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Level Disinfection Services Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The High-Level Disinfection Services Market was valued at USD 5.10 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.87 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.28%. The market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by the increasing demand for advanced infection prevention measures in healthcare settings, greater awareness of sterilization best practices, and the rising incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

High-level disinfection is an essential process designed to eradicate or deactivate harmful microorganisms on medical instruments and surfaces, playing a vital role in ensuring patient safety and minimizing the risk of infection transmission. As hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities heighten their focus on maintaining sterile environments, the demand for professional disinfection services continues to rise.

Key Market Drivers

Expansion of the Healthcare Sector: The ongoing growth of the global healthcare industry serves as a primary driver of the high-level disinfection services market. As healthcare infrastructure expands and patient volumes increase, the need for robust infection control becomes increasingly critical.

The surge in both elective and medically necessary surgical procedures, including cosmetic surgeries and minimally invasive treatments, underscores the importance of stringent sterilization standards to mitigate HAIs. Additionally, regulatory authorities across the globe continue to enforce rigorous infection control mandates, compelling healthcare providers to adopt high-level disinfection protocols to meet compliance requirements.

Healthcare institutions are under growing pressure to meet these standards while enhancing patient outcomes. This dual focus on regulatory adherence and patient safety is accelerating the adoption of advanced disinfection services across the sector.

Key Market Challenges

Emergence of Infection-Resistant Pathogens: A major challenge confronting the high-level disinfection services market is the growing threat of microbial resistance. As disinfection technologies become more widespread, improper or excessive use of disinfectants can lead to the evolution of resistant strains of bacteria, viruses, and fungi, undermining the effectiveness of traditional sterilization protocols.

Similar to the rise of antibiotic resistance, over-reliance on certain disinfectants can enable pathogens to adapt and survive, posing significant obstacles for infection control. Microorganisms such as Clostridioides difficile and multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii have shown increased resistance to standard disinfection methods, raising concerns about the sustainability and efficacy of current high-level disinfection practices.

This trend emphasizes the need for innovation in disinfectant formulations, adherence to best practices, and heightened vigilance in monitoring and managing resistance within healthcare environments.

Key Market Trends

Expansion of Outpatient and Ambulatory Care Facilities: The growing prominence of outpatient and ambulatory care centers represents a significant trend shaping the high-level disinfection services market. These facilities are increasingly favored for their cost-effectiveness, convenience, and ability to deliver efficient, patient-centered care without requiring hospital admission.

The global burden of chronic diseases - responsible for approximately 74% of deaths according to the World Health Organization - has led to greater demand for continuous, non-hospital-based care. Ambulatory centers are addressing this demand by offering a wide array of diagnostic, therapeutic, and minor surgical procedures traditionally performed in hospitals.

Technological advancements have equipped these centers with sophisticated medical equipment, enabling them to perform complex procedures while maintaining high standards of care. However, as these facilities proliferate, the importance of stringent infection control protocols becomes paramount. Maintaining a sterile environment in outpatient settings is essential to mitigate the risk of HAIs.

The outpatient care market is expected to generate revenues of approximately USD 1.45 trillion by 2025, with the United States leading globally due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong consumer preference for accessible, same-day medical services. This shift toward ambulatory care is expected to further propel the demand for high-level disinfection services.

Key Players Profiled in the High Level Disinfection Services Market:

STERIS Corporation

Fortive Corporation

Getinge AB

STEELCO S.p.A.

Ecolab Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Altapure, LLC

Olympus Corporation

Metrex Research, LLC

Jani-King International, Inc

Report Scope

In this report, the Global High Level Disinfection Services Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Service:

Inhouse

Outsource

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



